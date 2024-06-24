How Million Dollar Recipes Got Their Luxurious Name

Recipe names often do more than just explain the main ingredients. Recipes with descriptions like "marry me," "better than sex," or "crack" are catchy, hint at the indulgent nature of the finished product, and above all, are memorable. "Million dollar" recipes are perhaps the oldest, with a Million Dollar Cocktail having roots in the late 1800s to early 1900s, and the Neiman Marcus Million Dollar Dip which is thought to have originated in the 1950s.

Some of those other descriptions' origins are more obvious, but the full history of million dollar recipes is unclear (though there are some commonalities among recipes). Million dollar cake recipes, for instance, typically feature pineapple. Many recent recipes, including Million Dollar Spaghetti, include cream cheese.

The moniker "million dollar" is used not because of the cost of the ingredients, but because the dish is rich and indulgent — thanks to ingredients like cream cheese — or because it tastes like a million bucks. The unifying theme is that these dishes provide culinary value and enjoyment.