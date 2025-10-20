9 Of The Biggest Produce Recalls Of All Time

Watermelon is usually a healthy choice. It can help you stay hydrated, and it's a good source of essential vitamins and minerals, like vitamin C and potassium, as well as potent antioxidants. But in the mid-1980s, this innocent fruit made hundreds of people sick. Why? Because it was coated with a toxic pesticide, called aldicarb. As a result, 10 million watermelons already sitting on West Coast store shelves were destroyed. Anyone who had already purchased a watermelon at this time was also urged to destroy it themselves.

Aldicarb was first introduced to the pesticide market in 1970. It's an incredibly potent and powerful insecticide, but it's also toxic to many animals, including human beings. When consumed accidentally (like, say, through a watermelon), it can lead to symptoms like dizziness, chest tightness, blurred vision, coma, and even in some cases, death.

Fortunately, most people affected by the contaminated watermelons in 1985 recovered. However, the incident did lead to 17 hospitalizations, and potentially contributed to two stillbirths. At the time, aldicarb was only permitted for use on crops like cotton, sugarbeets, and citrus fruit, not watermelons.

In 2015, aldicarb was generally phased out in the U.S., but still used on rare occasions. In 2021, the Environmental Protection Agency went back on recommendations and approved the use of aldicarb on citrus fruits. Back in the 1980s, after the watermelon scandal, the California Department of Agriculture filed civil lawsuits against three farmers for the unlawful use of aldicarb.