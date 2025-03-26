Here's What Caused The First Ever Food Recall In US History

It's never great hearing that a food product you've purchased is being recalled, especially when you've already used some of it. But recalls are a reality, and more importantly, they're ultimately done for the safety of the consumer. Interestingly, the first-ever food recall in the United States was made less than 100 years ago, in 1920. And it was all thanks to improperly canned olives.

In late 1919-early 1920, three major outbreaks of botulism were reported in the U.S. One was of an Italian family who lived in New York City, who lost six of seven family members due to consumption of the olives. Eighteen more consumers died in New York, as well as in Michigan and Ohio, and there were other cases reported across multiple states. Botulism is a deadly condition where the bacteria Clostridium botulinum produces a toxin that attacks the nerves. Symptoms begin within 12 to 36 hours of ingestion, and range from trouble swallowing, speaking, and breathing, to full paralysis.

This put canned food in the spotlight, and threatened the downfall of the whole canning industry, and created massive distrust of canned goods in consumers. So canning industry leaders, most notably from the National Canners Association and California Canners League, came together and brought in a group of scientists in what was called a "botulism commission" to investigate how to eliminate the threat of botulism. They did so through a research and inspection campaign that was to become the cornerstone of the food safety systems we have in place today.