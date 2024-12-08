8 Of The Worst Botulism Outbreaks In US History

Botulism is considered to be quite rare in the United States.You tend to hear more about E.coli outbreaks or food poisoning spells than this food borne illness. But, there was a time before now-commonplace food regulations when improper food safety measures led to many sickness and death. These major outbreaks, although tragic, allowed for major changes in policies which are still helpful today. Due to human error, botulism outbreaks still occur today, and they can be incredibly dangerous.

Botulism is a serious illness caused by a toxin that attacks the body's nerves, leading to breathing difficulties, muscle paralysis, and in some instances, death. Botulism cases can be treated, but the recovery period can be prolonged and extensive.

There are five major types of botulism, with food borne botulism, being one. Foodborne botulism, caused by the consumption of food contaminated with botulinum toxin, often occurs due to improper preparation or storage of home-canned, preserved, or fermented goods. It can't be smelled, tasted, or seen. The bacteria can thrive in anaerobic environments, and conditions with low salt, sugar, or acid. As the bacteria grows, it releases toxins into contaminated food.

The worst botulism outbreaks in U.S. history tend to be isolated, with moderate numbers of people affected per outbreak. It may be someone consuming the food they made themselves, or sharing it with family or a friend. On occasion, larger outbreaks have occurred from restaurants or within supply chains. They can be devastating, as they often are for unsuspecting consumers.