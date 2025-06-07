14 Of The Biggest Canned Food Recalls In History

Modern life comes with a seemingly infinite number of things you need to keep track of, but there's one very important thing that you shouldn't overlook: Food recalls. They happen a lot, and in some cases, finding out about one could be potentially life-saving. Recalls are issued for reasons ranging from unlabeled allergens and mislabeled products, to potential contamination with the kind of microorganisms that can cause serious illnesses.

It's not something that's gone away over time, either. In 2024, Boar's Head was at the center of one of the largest deli meat recalls ever, ending with 71 different products recalled for potential listeria contamination. At least ten people died, dozens were hospitalized, and seven million pounds of meat were deemed suspect. That seems almost unthinkable, but even canned foods haven't been exempt from massive recalls.

Canned food has a reputation as being shelf-stable and long-lasting, and there are a number of canned foods that are perfect or keeping your pantry stocked. But, here's the thing: Canned goods can definitely be recalled, and we'd even argue that these recalls are easy to miss. You might not remember you have a compromised product in your pantry at the time, so let's talk about some of the biggest canned food recalls in history, and put it into perspective on why you should keep an eye out for announcements that might impact you.