The Obvious Signs You Should Throw Out Canned Tuna

According to the National Fisheries Institute, canned tuna is the second most popular seafood product in the U.S. With its mild savory flavor, lean protein content, healthily processed meat, and long shelf life, it's no wonder we consume one billion pounds of it every year. However, even strictly monitored canning processes won't extend canned tuna's shelf life indefinitely. Luckily, there are obvious signs to help you determine if canned tuna has gone bad.

You can start with visual signs of spoilage by inspecting the can or pouch for dents, rust, leakage, and bulging. While you might think that canned tuna contains preservatives, this is one of various myths about canned tuna. Tuna is cooked and packed with water or oil into the cans and pouches we buy. When the packaging incurs dents or holes, this introduces oxygen, which promotes the growth of dangerous bacteria. Bulging of the cans or pouches is often the result of bacteria releasing gasses.

Once you've opened the can, dull, mushy coloring, black or dark lines throughout the meat, or meat that has separated into non-cohesive flakes are additional visual clues of spoilage. If visual clues aren't obvious, smell is the next best sign; a rancid, acidic smell is very easy to distinguish from the normal fishy, meaty odors canned tuna usually emits. The last resort is to taste a tiny teaspoon of tuna out of the can. If it tastes acidic or different from what you expect, throw the can out.