Is Canned Tuna Actually Considered Processed Meat?

Canned tuna has widespread popularity as an affordable and tasty ingredient that we incorporate into tuna salad, sandwiches, and pasta salads, to name a few. Like any canned or jarred good, you might assume that this is processed meat. You'd be right! But before you assume the worst, you should know that processed foods encompass numerous categories, and they aren't all bad.

On the most basic level, processing food refers to manipulating or changing a food from its natural state. Global and national health organizations follow a categorical system for processed foods known as NOVA that comprises four categories of processing: minimally processed, processed culinary ingredients, processed foods, and ultra-processed foods. Each category builds upon the one preceding it.

Canned tuna falls under the category of processed foods, which is defined as minimally processed foods manufactured with the help of processed culinary ingredients. Processed foods usually contain only a handful of ingredients like salt, sugar, oil, or vinegar used to preserve canned goods. Canned tuna is cooked whole by baking, then tinned in either water, saltwater brine, or oil. Pre-cooking and preserving tuna are two types of processing that are routinely used and not detrimental to your health.

Canned tuna is a processed food with plenty of health benefits; it's a great source of lean protein and omega-3 fatty acids while still being a low-fat, low-calorie food. If you're trying to stay away from sodium, you can opt for water and oil-packed tuna, instead of brine-packed varieties.