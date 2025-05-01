How Your Favorite Canned Fish Goes From Ocean To Tin: Salmon, Sardines And Tuna

With 20 species globally, sardines are one of the most common fish in the seven seas, producing nearly one billion off the coast of California alone. Morocco produces half of the world's canned sardines, allegedly catching 850 thousand tons per year. Depending on location, peak sardine-fishing season can be between May and October, and dusk is the best time of day to catch then, when the sardines are spawning. Sardines are caught with a purse-seine net: an enormous curtain of netting that's open at the top and weighted at the bottom. When a school of fish is sighted, boats maneuver the net to capture the fish, and the bottom is drawn tight, thus trapping the fish inside.

The sardines are quickly unloaded at a cannery, where they're sorted and graded by size and quality. The fish are either cleaned by hand or by machinery and then steamed or blanched, which keeps the sardines intact and makes them easier to be packaged. Almost all canned sardine brands are packaged with olive oil, but many are also seasoned with herbs, spices, smoke flavoring, and other ingredients. Similar to how salmon is canned, the sardines are vacuum-sealed and sterilized in a retort oven, then packaged and labeled when cooled. If you're uninitiated in the joys of these umami-packed fish bombs, there are ways to eat sardines that will help you appreciate how delicious they are.