Canned Tuna Vs Fresh Tuna: What's The Nutritional Difference?

Tuna's versatility as an ingredient is baked into its branding: Chicken of the sea. And it's true — tuna is the palatable, goes-with-everything fish version of chicken. Its oily and juicy texture, paired with that subtle, not-that-fishy flavor — popular with both kids and adults — make it a go-to option for many home cooks and restaurant chefs alike. Tuna's buttery, savory flavor notes are an excellent addition to casseroles, pastas, salads, sandwiches, you name it. Not only does tuna deliver on favorite flavors, but it's high in protein, rich in omega-3 fatty acids, and low in calories which make it a highly nutritious and healthy snack. It's no wonder this fish is the third most popular seafood option in America (behind shrimp and salmon), and the second most popular when ranked by us.

Advertisement

While the canned version of tuna may be a more familiar ingredient, anyone who enjoys sushi or a seared tuna salad has definitely had the fresh stuff too. So, is there a significant nutritional difference between canned tuna and fresh? Well, to start, it's important to understand the types of tuna you're evaluating. When you buy a can of tuna, you're most likely buying albacore, yellowfin, or the skipjack species of tuna. If the can says "white tuna," you can assume you're eating albacore. If the can says "light" then you're eating a combination of yellowfin and skipjack tuna. Fresh steaks typically come from albacore, yellowfin, bigeye, and bluefin.