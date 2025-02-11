The Major Grocery Stores Recalling Canned Tuna In Over 25 States
In what feels like a never-ending wave of food-related product recalls, the Food and Drug Administration and Tri-Union Seafoods just announced a voluntary recall of specific lots of canned tuna sold under multiple brand names in multiple grocery stores nationwide. According to the announcement, the recall comes "out of an abundance of caution," as no related illnesses have been reported at this time. Due to a manufacturing defect involving the canned tuna's "easy open" pull tab, Tri-Union Seafoods is cautioning that the affected cans harbor the potential for clostridium botulinum, a severe and potentially fatal form of foodborne illness.
Just days after Kroger announced a massive sausage and hummus recall, Americans are remaining vigilant about the products in their pantry. The Tri-Union Seafoods canned tuna recall affects products with the H-E-B label in Texas and the Trader Joe's label in Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin. The recall also extends to Costco stores in Florida and Georgia for the Genova 7-ounce canned tuna. Genova 5-ounce canned tuna at Harris Teeter, Publix, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart, and independent retailers in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Texas are affected, as well. Additionally, the Van Camp's label is affected at Walmart and independent retailers in Pennsylvania, Florida, and New Jersey.
How to tell if your products are included in the canned tuna recall
Tri-Union Seafood has stated that the recall "does not impact any other Tri-Union Seafoods products," so you only need to focus on canned tunas. You can tell if your products are included in the clostridium botulinum recall by checking the "Best if Used By" dates, can codes, and UPC numbers printed on the cans, then verify it against this list included in the official announcement. Tri-Union Seafoods is warning that even if the tuna looks and smells fine, customers should still dispose of the product, as foodborne illnesses aren't always visible to the naked eye.
If your can of tuna matches an affected lot number, Tri-Union Seafoods recommends disposing of the product immediately. Customers can also return the canned tuna to their local retailer for a refund or contact Tri-Union Seafoods directly for a retrieval kit (to dispose of the affected can) and a coupon to replace the product. Any customers feeling unwell are advised to seek immediate medical attention, as cases of untreated clostridium botulinum can be fatal.