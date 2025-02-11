The Major Grocery Stores Recalling Canned Tuna In Over 25 States

In what feels like a never-ending wave of food-related product recalls, the Food and Drug Administration and Tri-Union Seafoods just announced a voluntary recall of specific lots of canned tuna sold under multiple brand names in multiple grocery stores nationwide. According to the announcement, the recall comes "out of an abundance of caution," as no related illnesses have been reported at this time. Due to a manufacturing defect involving the canned tuna's "easy open" pull tab, Tri-Union Seafoods is cautioning that the affected cans harbor the potential for clostridium botulinum, a severe and potentially fatal form of foodborne illness.

Just days after Kroger announced a massive sausage and hummus recall, Americans are remaining vigilant about the products in their pantry. The Tri-Union Seafoods canned tuna recall affects products with the H-E-B label in Texas and the Trader Joe's label in Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin. The recall also extends to Costco stores in Florida and Georgia for the Genova 7-ounce canned tuna. Genova 5-ounce canned tuna at Harris Teeter, Publix, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart, and independent retailers in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Texas are affected, as well. Additionally, the Van Camp's label is affected at Walmart and independent retailers in Pennsylvania, Florida, and New Jersey.

