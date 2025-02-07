The Massive Grocery Chain Recalling Sausage And Hummus In Several States
It can be difficult to sort through the constant flurry of headlines right now, so you might have missed some important food recall news from Kroger. On February 5, 2025, Kroger published food recalls on a dozen King Harvest brand hummus flavors. According to the "Recall Alerts" section on the Kroger website, the hummus has been recalled due to a potential for plastic foreign objects in the creamy dip because of defective packaging.
All of the hummuses recalled were of the 10-ounce size and would have been purchased at Fred Meyer and QFC stores in Alaska, Oregon, Washington, and Idaho. The following flavors have been recalled: King Harvest Roasted Garlic, Lemon, Jalapeño, Chipotle, Balsamic, Spinach, Classic, Sundried Tomato, Black Olive, Sesame, Roasted Pepper, and Toasted Onion. Kroger advises anyone who has purchased the affected King Harvest hummuses to return them to the store for a full refund and to not ingest any of the potentially contaminated product.
Also, on February 1, Kroger issued a recall on the DJ's Hot Jalapeño Boudain in the 12-ounce size, DJ's Boudain Sausage in the 24-ounce size, and DJ's Boudain Sausage in the 16-ounce size. The "boudain" sausages, which are a type of Cajun boudin sausages, have been recalled because of potential contamination by pieces of a pen. According to the Kroger website, the recall affects Texas and Louisiana locations of the popular Kroger grocery store chain. The products can be returned to the store for a refund and should not be consumed to avoid potential illness or injury.
Food recalls can be scary — here's what you should do if you think you've been affected
It's important to remain vigilant when it comes to products purchased at the grocery store. Accidents happen, and large-scale production of food and grocery items is bound to result in some slip ups here and there. It's the same assumed risk that comes with anything, just like riding a bike, ordering take out, or getting a coffee at your favorite café. Many grocery store chains and brands publish recalls on products they carry on their website. You can also consult the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website for additional information. If you suspect or become aware of a recalled product in your fridge or kitchen, reach out to the store where you purchased the item and ask about a refund.
Of course, make sure you do not consume any of the product, either. Not all food recalls necessarily mean you have food infected with a horrible bacteria or contaminant. Sometimes, like with Kroger's recall of the King Harvest Hummus and the DJ's Boudain Sausage, recalls are due to possible foreign objects. If a company is recalling a product, it can be out of an abundance of caution rather than a confirmed contamination and, in that instance, is a testament to the brand's safety and quality standards. Consult the FDA's recall classifications to learn more about what class I, II, and III recalls are and what they mean for you.