The Massive Grocery Chain Recalling Sausage And Hummus In Several States

It can be difficult to sort through the constant flurry of headlines right now, so you might have missed some important food recall news from Kroger. On February 5, 2025, Kroger published food recalls on a dozen King Harvest brand hummus flavors. According to the "Recall Alerts" section on the Kroger website, the hummus has been recalled due to a potential for plastic foreign objects in the creamy dip because of defective packaging.

All of the hummuses recalled were of the 10-ounce size and would have been purchased at Fred Meyer and QFC stores in Alaska, Oregon, Washington, and Idaho. The following flavors have been recalled: King Harvest Roasted Garlic, Lemon, Jalapeño, Chipotle, Balsamic, Spinach, Classic, Sundried Tomato, Black Olive, Sesame, Roasted Pepper, and Toasted Onion. Kroger advises anyone who has purchased the affected King Harvest hummuses to return them to the store for a full refund and to not ingest any of the potentially contaminated product.

Also, on February 1, Kroger issued a recall on the DJ's Hot Jalapeño Boudain in the 12-ounce size, DJ's Boudain Sausage in the 24-ounce size, and DJ's Boudain Sausage in the 16-ounce size. The "boudain" sausages, which are a type of Cajun boudin sausages, have been recalled because of potential contamination by pieces of a pen. According to the Kroger website, the recall affects Texas and Louisiana locations of the popular Kroger grocery store chain. The products can be returned to the store for a refund and should not be consumed to avoid potential illness or injury.

