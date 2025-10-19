15 Unexpected Toppings To Add To Southern Biscuits

When we think of Southern cuisine, we usually associate it with comfort foods. This is certainly the case for Southern biscuits. Many Southern meals wouldn't be complete without a side of them. They're a fun conversation piece, as each person or household has their preferred method of making them. Some use buttermilk, while others are staunch believers in lard, and a few will prefer round over square. These differences demonstrate just how versatile and adaptable biscuits can be, and show that there are many ways to make and eat them.

When made well, biscuits are buttery, flaky, fluffy, and a satisfying vehicle to soak up sauce with. That's why biscuits and gravy are the perfect pairing. But there are so many other things you can don your biscuits with that it would be a shame to stop at gravy. Once you play around with different ingredients to serve with your biscuits, you'll find out that there are so many delicious possibilities beyond the traditional toppings. Plus, biscuits can be enjoyed with savory or sweet toppings, meaning you can let your creativity take you in many directions. Here are some unexpected toppings to add to Southern biscuits.