15 Unexpected Toppings To Add To Southern Biscuits
When we think of Southern cuisine, we usually associate it with comfort foods. This is certainly the case for Southern biscuits. Many Southern meals wouldn't be complete without a side of them. They're a fun conversation piece, as each person or household has their preferred method of making them. Some use buttermilk, while others are staunch believers in lard, and a few will prefer round over square. These differences demonstrate just how versatile and adaptable biscuits can be, and show that there are many ways to make and eat them.
When made well, biscuits are buttery, flaky, fluffy, and a satisfying vehicle to soak up sauce with. That's why biscuits and gravy are the perfect pairing. But there are so many other things you can don your biscuits with that it would be a shame to stop at gravy. Once you play around with different ingredients to serve with your biscuits, you'll find out that there are so many delicious possibilities beyond the traditional toppings. Plus, biscuits can be enjoyed with savory or sweet toppings, meaning you can let your creativity take you in many directions. Here are some unexpected toppings to add to Southern biscuits.
Compound butter
Freshly baked, still-warm biscuits can be good with just butter. This heavenly combo is definitely not anything new, but when something is so good, why change it? Well, for those who do want all the joys of having buttered biscuits but with a little something extra, compound butter is the way to go. Compound butter may sound pretty fancy, but it's actually an incredibly simple thing. You can easily make your own by combining softened butter with flavorful ingredients like spices, fresh herbs, garlic, or other aromatic ingredients. Imagine spreading some sage butter on your biscuits, or some garlic and cayenne pepper butter for more of a kick.
Butter is the perfect carrier for all kinds of flavor and will take your Southern biscuits from good to exquisite. Plus, it's a really easy way to make an elegant topping with simple ingredients. Preparing compound butter can be done in a food processor. Simply place the butter and other ingredients into a food processor and pulse until they come together. You can also just use a spoon and mix everything into softened butter; no appliance needed.
Pizza sauce
Naturally when we think of what sauce to pour over our biscuits, we turn to the old faithfuls like sausage gravy, red-eye gravy, or something creamy. Pizza sauce isn't too far from the concept of a Southern-style tomato gravy. It's a little lighter and is something anyone can put together, since it only requires a handful of ingredients. Plus, even store-bought pizza sauce works great. You can eat as is, or top with some eggs and sausage for some hearty breakfast biscuits.
You can also turn the whole meal into a full on, pizza-like casserole by laying all your biscuits together in a baking dish and topping them with tomato sauce. Then, follow it up cheese and pepperoni, or any other pizza topping you like, and bake in the oven until the cheese melts. Now, if you're looking for an even speedier way to satisfy your cravings, know that canned biscuits are an easy option for quick mini pizzas. Just roll them out individually and par-bake them a little first before you load them up with your pizza toppings.
Smoked salmon and cream cheese
Biscuits aren't the type of food we usually associate with something like smoked salmon, but there's really no reason why they shouldn't be eaten together. Biscuits are just another type of (very tasty) bread that can be eaten like a bun or bagel. And, since it's your kitchen, it's your rules. The flaky and dense biscuit base is a substantial bite for cream cheese and smoked salmon. It will be sure to satisfy you for a weekday lunch, and even works well for something like a beach picnic.
The smoked salmon flavor is enhanced by the buttery base it's placed on, and the cream cheese brings everything together in a cohesive way. It's also a way to freshen up your biscuit toppings if you're getting bored with the same old spreads or greasy toppings. You can throw on some pickled onions, capers, or even some dill to give it an even fresher finishing touch.
Nutella
For those of us with a sweet tooth, we may prefer to eat our biscuits sweet rather than savory. Thankfully, there are endless ways to do so. Some may prefer a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar, or perhaps some honey and butter, but for those who want an even more decadent topping, Nutella is the perfect choice. Fans of this luscious hazelnut spread won't need any more convincing, since it's truly the lowest effort, highest reward answer for a sweet craving. It's chocolatey, rich, and just a dollop will breathe life into even the driest biscuit.
Nutella is an already complete ingredient, and you don't need to add any butter or any other kind of sweetener. Just spread some on as lightly or as generously as you like. If your biscuits are already pretty buttery, then it will be extra velvety, but if they're not, Nutella will give it a butter effect regardless. Extra points for warming up your biscuits first before you slather on the Nutella, and having a cup of coffee ready to go with them.
Cheese and chutney
Cheese is a pretty standard topping for biscuits, and for good reason. The umami and salty character of cheese is simply unmatched when paired with a buttery biscuit. But rather than going for boring processed cheese, try for a more special selection for your biscuits. Opt for more flavorful options like Brie or mature cheddar. Heck, why not make a whole cheese plate and have your biscuits be the thing you use to eat them with instead of crackers? Then, take your "cheese board" concept even further by pairing your cheese with a relish or something sweet and savory like chutney.
Chutney and cheese are a classic flavor combo, and if you've never tried it, you're in for a treat. There are many types of chutney, but if you go for something sweet with more a jam- or jelly-like consistency, it will go great with your biscuits and cheese. That way, you'll have the perfect balance of sweet and savory that's incredibly moreish and great for sharing with friends while having a tipple.
Stewed apples
You may be surprised by how good stewed apples are. If you love apple pie or apple cobbler, then you'll love stewed apples on biscuits. Sure, apple-stuffed biscuits are a thing, but simply making your own stewed apples is a hassle-free way to enjoy all the flavors of apple pie with your biscuits. Stewed apples are made by simmering peeled and cored apples in water until they reach the level of softness you like. Some recipes include sugar, maple syrup, cinnamon, and vanilla. You can chop your apples small or leave them large and chunky, depending on your preference.
Everything simmers together and creates a beautiful aroma, so your kitchen will smell like fall. The apples get tender and develop that lovely apple pie consistency, and their flavor is a hundred times better than store-bought applesauce. Warm up your biscuits, spoon some stewed apples on top, and taste the magic for yourself. For extra indulgence, dollop on some whipped cream or yogurt for added creaminess.
Pumpkin butter
Speaking of apples and autumnal flavors, you've got to try pumpkin butter on your next batch of biscuits. Move over apple butter; fall is all about pumpkin butter. And yes, it's as delicious as it sounds. Think of all the things you love about pumpkin pie, but with even more intense and concentrated yumminess. Pumpkin butter is basically spiced and sweetened pumpkin puree that's been reduced to a caramel color and jammy consistency. Some recipes also add actual butter for extra richness.
Whipping up a batch of pumpkin butter can be one way to treat yourself for the week. Every afternoon, when you're craving a little something sweet, spread some on top of a biscuit, and you'll be thanking your past self for the smart forethought. The best part is that you can use pumpkin butter in many other applications too, including on toast, pancakes, yogurt, oatmeal, or even in your own homemade pumpkin spice latte. If you're feeling generous, it also makes for a very thoughtful gift for your loved ones.
Breakfast sandwich toppings
Is there anything as satisfying as a hot breakfast fry-up? Eggs, sausage, bacon, or maybe even beans can be just the thing you need to get set up for the day. Biscuits can come in handy here because you can place all of your ingredients on top of the biscuits and make your own breakfast sandwich-style meal. You can separate your biscuits and fill them with your ingredients to make an actual breakfast sandwich or just stack them on top of cut-open biscuits like a breakfast muffin.
Fry your eggs in a circular egg ring to make them look like a copycat Egg McMuffin. You can easily pop them in a sandwich bag for a breakfast on the go, or just make a full breakfast plate to have with your biscuits. Whether you like scrambled eggs, breakfast meat, cheese, or grilled mushrooms, there are countless possibilities for toppings — and your biscuits will be the perfect vessel to carry them.
Chili
Once you pair biscuits and chili, you'll wonder why you hadn't tried them together before. Chili is a weeknight meal that everyone loves, and it's just beggng to be paired with something that can soak up the sauce. Skip the rice, chips, cornbread, or whatever else you usually eat with chili, and make some biscuits instead.
Ironically, it may be easier to make biscuits the topping for your chili rather than the other way around. Place your chili in a large casserole dish and cut your biscuits in half. Then, layer your biscuit halves on top of your chili and warm everything together in the oven. The nice thing about this method is that everything warms up in one go, and the biscuits will have a crispy top with a chili-soaked bottom. It will be difficult to eat your chili any other way after you try it.
Ice cream and chocolate gravy
Eating cold ice cream with a warm pudding or cake can be everything you want in one dessert. Thankfully, your biscuits work great as the stand-in for the pudding. Warm them up first, and then scoop some ice cream on top. Ice cream can also be a great way to salvage or add moisture to a dry biscuit. This can be a really tasty way to whip up a no-fuss dessert, and you can keep to the tradition of having biscuits with "gravy" by pouring on some chocolate sauce. Your chocolate sauce can be warmed in keeping with the hot-and-cold contrast of this dessert.
Another way to serve this yummy concoction is to make little ice cream sandwiches with your biscuits. Split them in half and fill them with a scoop of ice cream. Add a drizzle of chocolate sauce before closing it with the top half of your biscuit.
BLT
One of the nifty things to do with biscuits is to think of them as regular bread. Any classic sandwich you like can be made with biscuits, including the crowd favorite BLT. A BLT biscuit sandwich can be the perfect quick lunch. Fry up some bacon, slice some tomatoes, and throw some lettuce into the mix, and that's it. You can layer your sandwich fillings on top of open-faced biscuits or place them between two biscuit halves for the full sandwich effect.
Don't be afraid to use cheddar biscuits or another type of savory biscuit studded with bacon bits or herbs. No bacon? Fill your BLT with bologna instead. This classic lunch meat has a yummy pork flavor similar to bacon. There's no frying needed, and you get to keep the "B" in BLT.
Queso fundido
If you love your biscuits with nothing other than melted cheese, try elevating this dish even more with queso fundido. What's not to love about hot, melted, and gooey cheese with other delicious savory fillings, like chorizo, onions, chiles, beans, and sometimes even tequila? While traditionally served with fresh tortillas, it would be just as good as a topping for your Southern biscuits.
Biscuits are sturdy enough to carry a hot, thick topping like queso fundido without crumbling or disintegrating. You can even dip your biscuits into the piping hot cheese fondue-style. While it's traditionally made with Oaxacan or Chihuahua cheese, you can use any type of cheese you like, as long as it melts well. Monterey Jack and mozzarella are good substitutes. There aren't any rules for this incredible combo; just be careful not to burn your tongue.
Avocado
Avocado toast has been all the rage for a while, but have you heard of avocado biscuits? The name aside, avocado is a pretty good biscuit topping. You can make your regular savory avocado toast with biscuits as your "toast," squeezing on some lemon juice, and sprinkling on salt or crumbled feta, or adding eggs or tomatoes. The biscuit base has a pretty neutral profile, so any toppings you usually add to your avocado toast will work.
Avocado toast, just like biscuits, can be adorned with sweet toppings too. Top your biscuits with sliced or smashed avocado and squeeze some lemon juice on them, followed by a drizzle of honey. You'll be amazed by how rich and flavorful this creation is. You can also use maple or agave syrup. But if you like a sweet and savory mix, why not top your avocado with sea salt and hot honey? If your biscuits are already salty, skip the extra salt sprinkle.
Peanut butter and jelly
Many classic snack foods, or the combos we loved growing up, are timeless for a reason. The combination of peanut butter and jelly just makes sense and will never go out of style. Biscuits are a good carrier for anything you'd put on toast, and peanut butter and jelly are no different. It may just be better, though, because the pairing of creamy peanut butter, sweet jelly, and a buttery biscuit is top-tier.
You can turn your PB&J biscuits into a quick snack, or, if you want to make something to feed an entire family, turn it into a casserole by spreading your warm biscuits in a baking dish, slathering on an even layer of peanut butter, and rippling with jelly. It will look impressive and taste great.
Clotted cream and jam
There's always a bit of a debate when people across the pond discover Southern-style biscuits. There's always the argument over whether biscuits are the same as scones. Regardless of your opinion, you can still steal some ideas for how the Brits eat their scones and add them to your list of potential biscuit toppings. Since they're similar enough, surely traditional scone toppings will be great with biscuits. So, why not give your biscuits the "royal" treatment and serve them with clotted cream and jam?
Clotted cream is an indulgent, velvety, spreadable cream that makes for an ideal topping for fluffy biscuits. Just add your favorite jam to sweeten the deal. It's an excellent combination that feels light yet indulgent. Serve with some hot English tea to seal the deal and make yourself feel like a queen.