No Bacon? Fill Your BLT With This Classic Lunch Meat Instead

Craving something light, fresh, and filling for lunch? One BLT, coming right up. Indeed, the classic sandwich presents the perfect combination of flavors and textures by way of its signature ingredients: toasty bread, juicy tomatoes, crisp lettuce, creamy mayonnaise, and, of course, those savory slices of bacon. In addition to being undeniably tasty, one of the best things about this dish is that it's incredibly easy to whip up at home. But if one day you're craving the salty, zesty goodness of a BLT and are missing the all-important protein component, here's a tip: Head to your cold cut drawer and swap the "B" in your BLT from bacon to bologna.

The beloved lunch meat makes for a brilliant substitute for bacon for a few reasons. For one, like bacon, bologna is commonly made from pork, so it delivers a similar flavor profile in terms of the meat itself. And while the ingredients are obviously presented and prepared quite differently (bacon in the form of thinly sliced strips that need to be cooked, bologna as a finely ground and spiced sausage that has been pre-cooked), both also supply a salty punch that pairs particularly well with the other building blocks of the sandwich.

You can pile on the bologna straight from the fridge, but if you're hoping to add some of the same smoldering flavor to your dish, you can sizzle some slices on the grill or in a frying pan to give the meat a similar cooked smokiness to bacon.