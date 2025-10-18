Food And Beverage Brands That Went Bankrupt In 2025

Stoli Group USA, the American subsidiary of the company best known for its vodka, entered chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2025 after some big hits to its bottom line. It was caught in the anti-Russian backlash after the invasion of Ukraine, for example, which is when the name was shortened from Stolichnaya to just "Stoli." Ironically, the vodka has been produced in Latvia since the beginning of this century, when its founder got on Vladimir Putin's bad side.

A second irony is that, despite the beverage company's Russian and European roots, much of its current cash crunch came from its investment in American spirits, specifically whiskey. Bourbon enjoyed a boom from the beginning of this century until about 2023, according to figures from the Distilled Spirits Council, and Stoli joined the bourbon "gold rush" by purchasing the recently revived Kentucky Owl brand. The problem was that it takes a long time for bourbon to age, and it wasn't until 2025 that the new, state-of-the-art distillery was ready to hit full production. Unfortunately for Stoli, by this time spirits sales in general were sagging. Kentucky bourbon was especially hard-hit, in part because of all the new players (like Stoli) trying to cash in on the boom. A politically-inspired boycott by Canadians, traditionally Kentucky's biggest export market, certainly didn't help.

A Chapter 11 bankruptcy just means a company is restructuring its debt (like you refinancing your mortgage), so Stoli Group and its brands aren't going anywhere.