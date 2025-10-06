The Drink Company Based In Washington State That Filed For Bankruptcy After 14 Years In Business

Bankruptcy appears to be a big theme this year, as at least nine restaurant chains went bankrupt in 2025. Now, a soft drink company has joined those ranks, too. Kombucha Town filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 30, 2025, according to records published on Inforuptcy — but the news of this development has gone under the radar until early October.

Kombucha Town has been around for 14 years. Cascadia Daily reports that the decision to file for bankruptcy was incredibly difficult for the company's owner, Chris McCoy, who has been trying to keep the company afloat since the COVID-19 pandemic thwarted its expansion plans. Ultimately, the filing was inevitable due to the mounting debt that's estimated to be around $2.6 million.

Finances have been a struggle for Kombucha Town since 2020, a common theme with businesses that are going bankrupt. McCoy even applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan and later crowdfunded the business in 2022 just to keep it running. Despite the efforts, though, the problems continued. Vendors allegedly struggled to get paid by the company, according to a Redditor who claimed that "it took 3 years to collect $500 from" Kombucha Town.