This past Tuesday, July 1, 2025, historic canned food giant Del Monte Foods filed for bankruptcy in the New Jersey court system. In a press release to "Good Morning America" (via ABC News), the president and CEO of the long-standing brand, Greg Longstreet, cited "challenges intensified by a dynamic macroeconomic environment" among the reasons for the company's voluntary request to sell its assets via Chapter 11 bankruptcy under the court system.

Recent inflation and increased tariffs on steel and aluminum (which underwent a 100% increase in the last month) played a role in Del Monte's move, which Longstreet describes as "strategic." But like many mega-brands, Del Monte is more than just canned fruits and veggies, like those fruit cocktails and canned peaches you use for baking and cooking. This poses key questions for what the bankruptcy will mean for its other food operations. Specifically, the company is made up of around 17 subsidiary brands, including Contadina, Joyba Bubble Tea, Take Root Organics, College Inn, and Kitchen Basics.

Future changes are certainly possible for these brands. However, according to information released by the company this week, operations will continue as normal for the time being. Reportedly, $165 million in funds have been requested to support the canned food company and its many sub-brands during the transition of ownership and restructuring. This means as-usual payments to fulfillment companies like Uber Freight to maintain normal business for the canned food products and other brands, including bubble tea, tomato sauces, and food service items.