The Other Brands Del Monte Owns And If They'll Be Affected By The Bankruptcy
This past Tuesday, July 1, 2025, historic canned food giant Del Monte Foods filed for bankruptcy in the New Jersey court system. In a press release to "Good Morning America" (via ABC News), the president and CEO of the long-standing brand, Greg Longstreet, cited "challenges intensified by a dynamic macroeconomic environment" among the reasons for the company's voluntary request to sell its assets via Chapter 11 bankruptcy under the court system.
Recent inflation and increased tariffs on steel and aluminum (which underwent a 100% increase in the last month) played a role in Del Monte's move, which Longstreet describes as "strategic." But like many mega-brands, Del Monte is more than just canned fruits and veggies, like those fruit cocktails and canned peaches you use for baking and cooking. This poses key questions for what the bankruptcy will mean for its other food operations. Specifically, the company is made up of around 17 subsidiary brands, including Contadina, Joyba Bubble Tea, Take Root Organics, College Inn, and Kitchen Basics.
Future changes are certainly possible for these brands. However, according to information released by the company this week, operations will continue as normal for the time being. Reportedly, $165 million in funds have been requested to support the canned food company and its many sub-brands during the transition of ownership and restructuring. This means as-usual payments to fulfillment companies like Uber Freight to maintain normal business for the canned food products and other brands, including bubble tea, tomato sauces, and food service items.
Del Monte has faced major market challenges over the years
Struggles have been apparent for the long-standing brand of almost 140 years, which launched its first canning facilities in California in the early 1900s. Challenges seem to include the financed acquisition of the company in 2014, which likely contributed to Del Monte Inc.'s current debt upwards of $1.2 billion. With several plants shutting down since the late 2010s, the transition of ownership could, in fact, be welcome in changing times. Inconsistent buying habits are said to have shaken the company, too. This includes steep demand increases during the COVID-19 pandemic, when people were stocking up on canned tomatoes and other shelf-stable foods, followed by a sharp fall after the global health crisis improved.
Through turbulent times, it's apparent the company couldn't keep up and accumulated rising liabilities. With evolving consumer spending habits, such as increased loyalty to store brands and smaller brands (as opposed to the big name traditional brands of the past), it's possible that the changes could present benefits for the smaller brands under Del Monte Foods, which appeal to younger generations' values for flavor trends and quality ingredients. Though it's still unclear, there is opportunity to expand on sub-brands like ready-to-enjoy Joyba portable bubble tea made with popping boba and flavors such as Mango Passion Fruit Green Tea or Take Root Organics' tomato sauces. With aluminum tariffs on the rise, perhaps the company could also explore alternate packaging materials, such as Tetra Pak containers. Time will tell.