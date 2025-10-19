The 15 Absolute Best Italian Delis In NYC
New York City is one of those places where it doesn't matter what your favorite cuisine is, or what you're in the mood for at any particular moment, there's plenty of choices. Whether you're looking for a quick bite or you love chasing down some of NYC's most difficult-to-make restaurant reservations, the options might as well be endless. If you're leaning toward the former, one of the city's many Italian delis is always a great option for not only grabbing a great sandwich, but meats, cheeses, salads, sauces, and imports to take home for later.
Not all Italian delis are created equal, though, and we wanted to shine the spotlight right on the best. These are the places where proprietors are making their own mozzarella, importing all kinds of fun products from Europe, and there's also fresh meatballs, pasta sauces, and salads on offer, too.
That's all a must — what's an Italian deli without those kinds of choices, after all? That helped define our search for the best delis, but we didn't stop there. In order to make our list, shops needed to be the beating heart of the community. We looked for the places that have been around for decades, that have been handed down through generations of family ownership, and that have become the places locals rely on. The following spots made the cut.
Casa Della Mozzarella
It's impossible to talk about Casa Della Mozzarella without talking about the mozzarella, and not just because this place has it right in its name. You'll often hear it being talked about with the kind of reverence reserved for the finest foods made with Old World traditions, and there's good reason for that: Opened by a Sicilian immigrant, this family-owned deli is still making fresh mozzarella. And yes, it's the kind of thing that has to be experienced to be believed.
It's been that way since it opened in 1993, and the burrata, bocconcini, and scamorza are so popular that making fresh mozzarella isn't just a once-a-day thing, it's happening dozens of times each and every day. Hard work? Absolutely. But it pays off, and customers say that there's some kind of magic going on here. It's a given that almost anyone who visits is going to describe this place as an Old World revelation, with stellar sandwiches delivered by staff that clearly love feeding customers.
facebook.com/CasaDellaMozzarella
(718) 364-3867
604 E 187th St, Bronx, NY 10458
Lioni's Italian Heroes
Pro tip? If you're looking at grabbing lunch from Lioni's, you're going to want to go in with a plan. Take a look at the menu well in advance, because there are more than 150 different heroes on offer here, and the preferred way of ordering is by number. The heroes do have names, though, and they're named after famous figures, from Alan Alda and Al Pacino to Opie & Anthony, Andrea Bocelli, and Martin Scorsese. Heroes number one and two? The Frank Sinatra (with salami and mozzarella) and the Dean Martin (with prosciutto and mozzarella).
The problem with this place, customers say, is that there's a very good chance that heroes from other places will pale in comparison. There's no way to get a bad order here, and seriously, there are entire Reddit threads dedicated to customers' go-to orders. Sure, it's a little overwhelming, but go with the flow and know that there are no wrong choices.
(718) 232-1411
7803 15th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11228
Defonte's Sandwich Shop
To give you an idea of how long Defonte's has been around, here's a little tidbit to put things into perspective: When Nick Defonte bought the place, he paid $100 for it. That was way back in 1922, and more than 100 years later, it's still family-owned, and it's still the kind of place that's more than just a sandwich shop and deli. It's a cornerstone of the community that's front and center in the lives of generations of customers, still holding onto that old-school, neighborhood feel that comes when those behind the counter know customers, their families, and their stories.
The potato and egg hero is a must-try taste of New York, the eggplant parm is the kind of sandwich that brings the best kind of tears to your eyes, and if you love vodka sauce, the chicken hero smothered in sauce and mozzarella comes highly recommended, too. Haven't been back in a while? It's just as good as it was decades ago.
(718) 625-8052
379 Columbia St, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Faicco's Italian Specialties
When we here at Tasting Table assembled a list of the best meatball sandwiches in the U.S., Faicco's Italian Specialties was on it. To be fair, there are a lot of outstanding sandwiches on the menu here, with customer favorites including the chicken cutlet, pesto, and mozzarella hero along with the version that adds broccoli rabe, and — of course — the traditional Italian sub. And when we say this place is a favorite, that's not an exaggeration.
The first incarnation of this deli opened its doors back in 1900, and initially, it was a butcher shop. Today, you'll find it's a mix of old-school deli and modern sandwich shop, a transition made to adjust to changing times and habits. What hasn't changed is the quality: The pesto is so good that customers want to buy it by the jar, the arancini are a must-try, and browsing everything on offer is sure to give you ideas for more than a meal or two.
(212) 243-1974
260 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10014
Cappone's Italian Sandwich Shop and Salumeria
Opened in 1969, the family-owned and -operated Cappone's is now in the hands of the second generation: son Ernesto Cappone has taken over from parents Nunzio and Filomena Cappone, and yes, there's a sandwich named for Filomena on the menu. It's got roasted chicken, mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, and arugula, but if that's not your thing, don't worry. Customers say that there's no way to go wrong here, especially considering the bread is that perfect mix of soft on the inside, crisp and firm on the outside.
You know it's good when some say that they make sure to order a second sandwich to go, because if there's one thing that's better than a great sandwich, it's one that's so good that you can get dinner squared away before you head out. And yes, that toasted roll gets a lot of love, although that's not the only reason loyal fans call this place the best. Consistency is key, and so are the imported ingredients and specialty items that are hard to find anywhere else.
(212) 463-7300
11 Abingdon Square, New York, NY 10014
Papa Pasquale Ravioli Co.
The sandwich menu at Papa Pasquale's pays tribute to New York's great neighborhoods, with heroes like the Bensonhurst (with mozzarella, capicola, prosciutto, and roasted peppers) and the Carroll Gardens (with soppressata, tomatoes, and provolone). They're the kind of sandwiches that have customers trekking across the city for them, but it's the homemade ravioli that has even more fans. Customers say that it's like being served up a true taste of Italy, and there's actually a very good reason for that.
The story goes that when Pasquale Lorina made the trip from Sicily to New York back in 1937, he did it with just a single suitcase in hand. Inside that suitcase, he discovered, his mother had given him her recipe for handmade ravioli, and it's that ravioli you'll still often hear being called the best in Brooklyn. When it's said that it tastes straight out of an Italian grandmother's kitchen, it kind of is.
(718) 232-1798
7817 15th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11228
Sal, Kris, & Charlie's Deli
When we here at Tasting Table took on the tough task of ranking some of NYC's best subs, the top spot went to The Bomb from Sal, Kris, & Charlie's Deli. It's easy to see why this is one of the deli's most popular sandwiches, and as for the deli itself, it's been a favorite since it opened in 1940. It's proof that things don't have to be complicated to be really, really good, and this place has a winning formula of outstanding sandwiches, house-made salads and coleslaws, and an almost shocking variety of meats and cheeses on offer.
It's the kind of place that has a regular spot on the itinerary of regular visitors to the city, but be warned: If you stop there around lunchtime, you'll probably see a line that goes out the door. The bread is described as heavenly — and it has to be to hold up to all those toppings — and those in-the-know recommend getting it cut into four pieces. Also? Bring a cooler so you can take your leftovers home.
sal-kris-charlies-deli.foodjoyy.com
(718) 278-9240
33-12 23rd Ave, Astoria, NY 11105
Caputo's Fine Foods
Caputo's Fine Foods is another community staple, and it has been since it opened back in 1973. That was the year after Giuseppe Caputo left Italy for Brooklyn, and it wasn't long before the place was so popular — and the owners so well-known — that even when it was closed, customers would head to the Caputos' apartment and ask if they could head down to the deli so they could do their shopping.
Today, Caputo's still has pretty much anything and everything you'd need for a true feast: Yes, there's the kind of sandwiches that fans say are so good they need to be savored, distraction-free, but there's so much more. From meat and cheese lasagna to fresh, scratch-made pastas, ravioli, and sauces to soups and cheeses, it's a one-stop shop for everything Italian. Add in super-friendly service and some of the best mozzarella around, and it's a winning combination.
(718) 855-8852
460 Court St, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Parisi Bakery
This place might have the word "bakery" in the name, but there's a heck of a lot more going on here than just baked goods — although those are pretty outstanding, too. The main draw here is a sandwich called the Dennis, made with chicken cutlets, prosciutto, mozzarella, and tomatoes with balsamic and a basil spread, and yes, it's just as delicious as it sounds.
This place has been open since 1903, and no store or restaurant has that kind of longevity without doing something really right. That includes offering all kinds of deli staples, and plenty of customers say that the other sandwiches are amazing, too, partially thanks to the mozzarella and, of course, the freshly baked bread. If you tend to find yourself nowhere near this place, you might wonder if you should go out of your way to stop here. Yes, yes, you should.
(212) 226-6378
198 Mott St, New York, NY 10012
Tony's Beechhurst Deli
Ask anyone who's been to Tony's Beechhurst Deli, and they'll tell you that the food is amazing, the vodka sauce is a must, the sandwiches are a serious competitor among the upper echelons of New York's finest heroes, and the iced cappuccino here might be the perfect thing for a hot summer's day ... or any day, really. The fresh mozzarella gets a lot of love, and so do the hearty portions, the fact that perfect ingredients are assembled into something even greater, and the ultra-friendly, welcoming atmosphere.
There are plenty of customers who say that even if it's your first time in the door, you're already family. Tony's Beechhurst has been featured on a few TV shows because of its delicious food and family atmosphere, as it's been a labor of love for Emilio and Josephine Polito, as well as their three sons. The deli's story has been tinged with tragedy, though: In 2022, son Mario Polito died suddenly at 44 years old. The outpouring of sympathy and support from the community was immediate, and Tony's continues to be a Whitestone landmark.
instagram.com/tonysbeechurstdeli
(718) 767-8222
11-18 154th St, Whitestone, NY 11357
Leo's Latticini
There's a lot that's changed over the years around Leo's Latticini: When it opened in 1920, it was in an area of Queens that was still mostly undeveloped, open land. Inside this wildly popular deli, a few things have changed — it's passed through five generations of family members — but there's a lot that's stayed the same, too. Most important is the sense of family and connection to the community and customers, both of which are honored in the deli's nickname: Mama's.
Customers say that stepping through the door is like stepping back into a different time, when neighborhoods were tightly knit and everyone knew your name. It's no wonder that some people cross the state specifically to go here. The bread is lauded as something incredibly special, and some even go as far as to say that the Mama's Special sandwich is worthy of its own spot in the Smithsonian. And yes, you're going to want to try the mozzarella and stock up on all kinds of other goodies.
(718) 898-6069
4602 104th St, Corona, NY 11368
Sorriso Italian Salumeria
This place is a great reminder of why you shouldn't judge a book by its cover ... or a deli by the exterior. From the street, it looks tiny. Go inside, though, and there's a shocking amount of deliciousness on offer. There are meat counters, all kinds of scratch-made salads, a variety of sausages, specialty grocery items, and we haven't even mentioned the sandwich menu here. More accurately, the sandwich menus (as in plural): There's cold and hot sandwiches, wrap specials, and a ton of options for breakfast, too.
The sheer size of the menu might make the unprepared feel a little overwhelmed, but don't worry. The staff here gets high praise for treating everyone like family and being more than happy to help you decide on your perfect order. It's the kind of place that takes Italian immigrants right back to the Old Country, and the sauce is singularly incredible.
(718) 728-4392
44-16 30th Ave, Astoria, NY 11103
The Original John's Deli
While there are a lot of Italian delis that seem to count chicken cutlet heroes among their most popular, The Original John's Deli is a little different. Here, it's the roast beef that's front and center, and it's been that way since the 1960s. It's the kind of sandwich that gets recommended a lot, with fans saying no life has been truly lived if someone hasn't had one. It's perfectly tender with equally perfect gravy, and the bread is key. While a soggy roll will ruin any hero, this one absorbs the gravy while staying firm. Magic? It's really the only explanation.
That, of course, isn't the only thing on offer here, and plenty of loyal customers also note that the fried ravioli shouldn't be missed, either. Pick up some lasagna, mac and cheese, cold salads, or hot house-made soups for later, and those in-the-know recommend getting some extra gravy, too.
(718) 372-7481
2033 Stillwell Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11223
Milano Market
Meats and cheeses, pastries and charcuterie kits, more salads than you might be able to name without looking at the menu, and scratch-made soups ... and then there are the sandwiches, of course, and what more could you want? What about a chicken Caesar wrap that went viral? Countless TikTok videos have been dedicated to the wrap, how it's made, and how you can make your own version at home. It's the sort of thing that looks like it has to defy at least a few laws of physics, and some of those who stopped here for the first time because of the wrap have said they're definitely coming back for other things.
There might be a bit of a wait before you have a chance to order, but that's actually alright. The menu is so big that you might find yourself grateful for a little extra time. And if you're concerned about the hype, don't be. Plenty of people say that it lives up to all expectations.
(212) 996-6681
1582 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10128
Di Palo's Fine Foods
Perhaps unsurprisingly, New York City is home to the oldest deli in the U.S. That's Katz's, founded in 1888. Di Palo's Fine Foods isn't quite as old, but it's up there. That originally opened in 1910 as a shop selling fresh mozzarella, and it quickly grew into a family business. That fresh mozzarella is still getting rave reviews from customers, along with the dozens of other cheeses on sale there. Some places you visit because you're looking for a quick bite; others — like Di Palo's — you visit to browse, take in the atmosphere, and probably stumble across some hard-to-find imports.
The house-made marinara gets a lot of love, too, along with the pasta. (Fun fact: Marinara got its name from the Italian word for seafaring.) Walking through the doors is likened to the very best dream that a lover of Italian cuisine can hope for, only this place is very real.
(212) 226-1033
200 Grand St, New York, NY 10013
Methodology
Fans of Anthony Bourdain might know that one of his favorite late-night spots was an iconic New York City deli, and there are a ton of great delis in the city. When it came time to pick the best, we started with some personal experience (and suggestions from friends and family who are native New Yorkers), and then began looking for a few things, starting with longevity. The spots we selected have been serving each community for decades and sometimes generations, and that connection is important.
We also looked for the delis that locals recommended to visitors and newcomers to the city. Each place had to have outstanding sandwiches and accompaniments, and we considered things like who was making fresh mozzarella and baking their own bread (or sourcing from a local bakery). Finally, we looked at things like availability of products imported from Italy, plus a selection of items like house-made pastas and sauces.