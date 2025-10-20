The Genius Southern Swap That Transforms Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken pot pie may have its roots in medieval England, but it's now a favorite in households across America. While you can always pick up a store-bought chicken pot pie, making it from scratch is so much more rewarding. Not only can you take easy shortcuts when making homemade versions, you can also add ingredients and make swaps that'll really bring the recipe to the next level. For example, you can replace the pastry crust for tater tots to make an especially comforting casserole. The Southern swap you need to try, however, is to replace the pastry topping with a layer of cornbread.

Cornbread is both sweet and savory, grainy and fluffy. It brings new textures and flavors that complement the creamy and chewy textures and ultra savory flavors of the chicken and vegetable filling beautifully. Whereas a pastry crust can be tricky to execute, cornbread is a simple "dump-over" recipe that requires no shaping or rolling. Simply make the chicken pot pie filling according to your recipe, adding it to a buttered casserole dish. Then, craft your favorite cornbread recipe, spreading the batter evenly on top of the filling before sliding it in the oven to bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for around 30 minutes, or until the cornbread is fluffy and finished.

Just as you can take shortcuts when making the pot pie filling like using store-bought rotisserie chicken or frozen vegetables, you can also use store-bought cornbread mix instead of following a scratch-made recipe.