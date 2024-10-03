Revive Classic Chicken Pot Pie With A Tasty Barbecue Twist
A classic is a classic. Occasionally, however, tried and true recipes need a revamp — we're looking at you, chicken pot pie. Although there are dozens of ingredients that can elevate the hearty dish, nothing gives pot pie a makeover quite like barbecue sauce. Big and bold, the condiment can easily revamp the recipe and leave you craving more. To transform chicken pot pie in a deliciously unique way, we'd bet on barbecue sauce any day.
Barbecue sauce is full of flavor, thanks to its ample notes of spice, smoke, and umami. This nuanced complexity is what makes the condiment a great addition to basic or bland chicken pot pie fillings. But, that's not all. The sweet-meets-sour profile of most barbecue sauces can also balance flavor profiles when added into the pie filling, contrasting the savoriness of the chicken and earthiness of the vegetables. The zesty sauce is even capable of offsetting the filling's creamy decadence all without compromising texture too heavily.
Generally, there are two ways to perk up a classic chicken pot pie recipe with barbecue sauce. Since a little bit of sauce goes a long way, mixing a few spoonfuls into the gravy will give a recipe some subtle oomph. Otherwise, replace the traditional broth and milk-based sauce with about ¾ cup of barbecue sauce to impart the maximum amount of flavor into the dish.
How to take zesty chicken pot pie to the next level
When it comes to selecting a suitable sauce, both homemade or store-bought barbecue sauce will work. In terms of flavor, let preference guide you. Since all sauces boast a sweetly tangy edge that proves complementary in fillings, experimenting with different styles that are spicy, smoky, or salty will simply bring additional depth to recipes. The only thing to consider is how flavors will fare with other ingredients in the pot pie. Speaking of which ...
The punchiness of barbecue sauce is enough to tantalize taste buds. That said, the savory mixture can still benefit from a few modifications. For instance, try swapping out the standard medley of carrots, peas, and celery for add-ins like spicy jalapeños, flame-roasted peppers, or sweet corn. Likewise, a scoop of baked beans or pieces of pancetta can be awesome flavor-enhancers. Alternatively, amplify richness and improve textures by working handfuls of gooey jack cheese into the creamy chicken filling.
Naturally, revamping a chicken pot pie doesn't need to stop with revising the filling. In fact, you could switch the puff pastry topping for options like honeyed cornbread or cheddar biscuits. Likewise, you could cook pot pie on the grill, as opposed to baking, for an especially barbecued twist. Regardless of what you decide, one thing is for sure, barbecue sauce is sure to give classic pot pies an update — potentially unleashing culinary creativity in the process!