Revive Classic Chicken Pot Pie With A Tasty Barbecue Twist

A classic is a classic. Occasionally, however, tried and true recipes need a revamp — we're looking at you, chicken pot pie. Although there are dozens of ingredients that can elevate the hearty dish, nothing gives pot pie a makeover quite like barbecue sauce. Big and bold, the condiment can easily revamp the recipe and leave you craving more. To transform chicken pot pie in a deliciously unique way, we'd bet on barbecue sauce any day.

Barbecue sauce is full of flavor, thanks to its ample notes of spice, smoke, and umami. This nuanced complexity is what makes the condiment a great addition to basic or bland chicken pot pie fillings. But, that's not all. The sweet-meets-sour profile of most barbecue sauces can also balance flavor profiles when added into the pie filling, contrasting the savoriness of the chicken and earthiness of the vegetables. The zesty sauce is even capable of offsetting the filling's creamy decadence all without compromising texture too heavily.

Generally, there are two ways to perk up a classic chicken pot pie recipe with barbecue sauce. Since a little bit of sauce goes a long way, mixing a few spoonfuls into the gravy will give a recipe some subtle oomph. Otherwise, replace the traditional broth and milk-based sauce with about ¾ cup of barbecue sauce to impart the maximum amount of flavor into the dish.