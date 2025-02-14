Make Chicken Pot Pie Even More Comforting With One Simple Swap
The best comfort meals are easy to make, are made with love, and make you feel warm inside — both literally and figuratively. Chicken pot pie is one such meal, with its flaky crust, creamy sauce, succulent pieces of chicken, and colorful vegetables finding a way to fill the stomach as it hits all the right nostalgic notes. This classic meal can get even better by swapping its famous crust with frozen tater tots.
As golden and flaky as a pot pie crust can be, it can be one of the trickiest parts of the dish. Laying a pie crust overtop of a crockpot pot pie or casserole dish to bake can be hard to get just right and the results can be telling with a multi-colored crust that's fully cooked in some spots, undercooked in others, or just plain sunken in. That's where frozen tater tots can be a pot pie saver.
A pot pie without a crust may seem like sacrilege, but it's actually a favorite of "Pioneer Woman" Ree Drummond, Food Network Star Molly Yeh, and the team at Betty Crocker recommends it. It's no secret why: It's an easy swap, adds little or no extra cooking time, and imparts a different texture to a comfort classic.
A delicious, adaptable dish
Apart from its depth of flavor, one of the best things about chicken pot pie is how adaptable any recipe is. A splash of Worchester sauce or a few deliberate choices with chicken can elevate the dish's flavors to a new level. The same is true of frozen tater tots. They're a kid-friendly option that adds a pleasing crunch with each bite.
For fans of classic casseroles, tater-tot pot pie is a starchy spin on the Midwestern hot dish. This all-in-one casserole often includes tater tots, so adding frozen spuds in place of a crust can give foodies the best of both worlds. Those who want to take things up another level can sprinkle a layer of shredded cheese over the tots for a crunchy spin on another Midwest classic — cheesy potatoes. With two simple upgrades with foods likely in your refrigerator or freezer already, a chicken pot pie can become a trifecta of comfort food dishes — a 3-in-1 creamy, crunchy, savory, cheesy mix where everyone can find a different element to enjoy.