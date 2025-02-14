Make Chicken Pot Pie Even More Comforting With One Simple Swap

The best comfort meals are easy to make, are made with love, and make you feel warm inside — both literally and figuratively. Chicken pot pie is one such meal, with its flaky crust, creamy sauce, succulent pieces of chicken, and colorful vegetables finding a way to fill the stomach as it hits all the right nostalgic notes. This classic meal can get even better by swapping its famous crust with frozen tater tots.

As golden and flaky as a pot pie crust can be, it can be one of the trickiest parts of the dish. Laying a pie crust overtop of a crockpot pot pie or casserole dish to bake can be hard to get just right and the results can be telling with a multi-colored crust that's fully cooked in some spots, undercooked in others, or just plain sunken in. That's where frozen tater tots can be a pot pie saver.

A pot pie without a crust may seem like sacrilege, but it's actually a favorite of "Pioneer Woman" Ree Drummond, Food Network Star Molly Yeh, and the team at Betty Crocker recommends it. It's no secret why: It's an easy swap, adds little or no extra cooking time, and imparts a different texture to a comfort classic.

