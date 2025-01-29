The One Secret Ingredient That Will Take Your Chicken Pot Pie To The Next Level

Is it worth tinkering with the character of a classic like chicken pot pie when it's already so darn yummy? After speaking to expert Jesse Moore, corporate chef at Cargill Protein North America, we reckon it might be. According to Moore, "a dash of Worcestershire sauce does wonders" when assembling the fixings for a cozy chicken pot pie because it's full of concentrated flavor.

Worcestershire sauce is a savory condiment that's a blend of sour vinegar, tart tamarind, sweet molasses, and umami anchovies. Flavored with onion, garlic, and spices, it has a punchy personality and rich roundedness, although you should know that the U.S. version of the Lea & Perrins sauce has more sweetness and saltiness than its iconic British counterpart. But it's the sauce's assertive flavor that makes it such a fantastic addition to soups, stews, and marinades.

When added to chicken pot pie, Worcestershire sauce underscores the umami flavor of the protein and its accompanying sauce; it simply lends the dish a deeper, savory taste without overpowering the natural aroma of the veggies. Meanwhile, the piquancy of this magic ingredient cuts through the richness of the gravy (particularly if your recipe calls for heavy cream) and counterbalances its heaviness. It's such a low-effort move but it has a high impact when it comes to enriching the moreish nature of a comforting pot pie. Better yet, as Worcestershire seamlessly blends into the sauce, its strong fragrance mellows out, which means no one would ever know it was in there.

