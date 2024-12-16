What's better than a homemade chicken pot pie? A frozen one that eliminates the job of prepping a creamy filling or making a crust. Having said that, some frozen pot pies with flavorless personalities should be left in the deep freeze forever. Luckily, we performed a taste test to figure out which of these pastry-topped comfort dishes is the best one to stockpile when you don't feel like making a batch of pastry or sauteing veggies. And the winner in our list of 12 frozen chicken pot pie brands, ranked worst to best was the country chicken pot pie from Delicious Eats, a line spearheaded by celebrity chef Kardea Brown that's available at Walmart.

Beating Marie Callender's chicken pot pie to the top spot, Brown's version was abundant with chicken and seasoned well with pepper. It also had a richer and more buttery flavor than the other pies we sampled. Combining chicken, peas, celery, and carrots in a cream sauce, the pie had a wholesome quality, and while it had a jellied feel around the outside after microwaving, we reckon oven-baking it would resolve this problem.

An expert in comforting Southern cookery with Gullah roots, Brown's traditional recipes are known for their cozy quality. We're guessing that the winning flavor of her pot pie can be attributed to her hands-on involvement in the test kitchen where she worked with chefs and tasted potential samples before bringing the dish to market.

