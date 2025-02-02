Make The Juiciest Chicken Pot Pie With 2 Foolproof Flavor Tips

If you've only ever experienced chicken pot pie in frozen form, you don't know what you're missing out on. Pot pie is a classic comfort, harkening back to the days when pies were a form of food preservation that would combine everything good about a season's ingredients. While you might occasionally see it pop up on a menu, pot pies are decidedly old school in a way that has become less fashionable. That needs to change though, because homemade pot pies are revelatory, the way a freshly made pizza would be if you had only ever eaten the frozen kind. But to get that amazing depth you need to do some real work. So, we reached out to chef Jesse Moore, corporate chef at Cargill Protein, to ask him for his best tips on making a juicy chicken pot pie.

Advertisement

Moore had two big tips for the best chicken pot pies. The first he was that instead of just one part, like breasts, "I like to use a whole chicken." Meanwhile, the second was getting more flavor out of cooking the whole bird before it goes into the pie. The amount of flavor and creamy richness packed into a chicken pot pie made this way is knee-buckling, unlike the bland and watery frozen versions. The best part is that not only will these two tips give you the best chicken pot pie you've ever tasted, but they can also help avoid the disappointment of a dry pot pie.