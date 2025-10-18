Tacos have to be the most iconic handheld south of the border and rival pizza for one of the most beloved comfort foods on the planet. There are countless taco recipes out there, but birria tacos are unique. We've consulted an expert, Ari Reyes, executive chef of The Ledge, located at The Cape, a Thompson Hotel in Cabo San Lucas, to share the simplest ways to add more flavor to your birria tacos. He focuses on the birria itself.

Birria is first and foremost a stew, deconstructed into shredded meat to fill tacos and broth, or "consomé," for dipping; think French dipped sandwich, but in taco form. "Some of the easiest ways to elevate a birria recipe are to use the highest quality meat you can and be patient when cooking," Rayes explains. "Birria is best when cooked slowly so the meat is tender and easy to shred." Choosing the right meat is Birria taco making 101.

Traditional recipes used lamb or goat meat, but modern recipes favor beef. While the ideal cut of beef for birria is chuck roast, we recommend using a combination of different cuts to maximize flavor. Short ribs, beef shank, and beef cheek are all cuts of beef worth throwing into your stew. Our slow cooker birria recipe honors the low and slow cooking process that Reyes advises. He also advocates for "adding spices like cinnamon, thyme, oregano, cumin, or allspice for birria that's as flavorful as it is tender."