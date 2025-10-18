The Cheapest Places To Buy Halloween Candy In 2025

As you shop in preparation for this coming Halloween, the prices on bags of chocolate, gummies, and lollipops might give you a bigger fright than the scariest of costumes. If you don't want to give away huge sums of money in addition to all that candy, you have to be selective about the stores you visit. To help you out, we've put together a list of U.S. retailers that offer the lowest prices on Halloween candy for 2025.

Grocery store chains with impressive candy aisles, like Whole Foods and Trader Joe's, have plenty of gourmet items, but their prices might drain your wallet dry like Dracula himself. For the frugal Halloween host, buying big bags of classic candies at stores already known for their discounts is the way to go. The sale price may be higher than smaller bags, but you get more for your dollar. Bulk retailers like Costco easily landed on this list due to their excellent prices per ounce.

Dollar stores are another obvious spot for cheap candy, while shops like TJ Maxx sell unique goodies at low rates. From caramels to chocolate bars and even the contentious candy corn, these nine stores will have you covered this October. After securing your haul, you might have enough time (and funds left over) to prepare some candy recipes that make your fall so much sweeter.