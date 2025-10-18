The Cheapest Places To Buy Halloween Candy In 2025
As you shop in preparation for this coming Halloween, the prices on bags of chocolate, gummies, and lollipops might give you a bigger fright than the scariest of costumes. If you don't want to give away huge sums of money in addition to all that candy, you have to be selective about the stores you visit. To help you out, we've put together a list of U.S. retailers that offer the lowest prices on Halloween candy for 2025.
Grocery store chains with impressive candy aisles, like Whole Foods and Trader Joe's, have plenty of gourmet items, but their prices might drain your wallet dry like Dracula himself. For the frugal Halloween host, buying big bags of classic candies at stores already known for their discounts is the way to go. The sale price may be higher than smaller bags, but you get more for your dollar. Bulk retailers like Costco easily landed on this list due to their excellent prices per ounce.
Dollar stores are another obvious spot for cheap candy, while shops like TJ Maxx sell unique goodies at low rates. From caramels to chocolate bars and even the contentious candy corn, these nine stores will have you covered this October. After securing your haul, you might have enough time (and funds left over) to prepare some candy recipes that make your fall so much sweeter.
Dollar Tree is filled with Halloween deals
Few deals can beat a bag of candy for $1.25, and that's what you'll find in spades at your local Dollar Tree this October. Don't assume that the store only sells generic products — it stocks everything from special zombie-themed Sour Patch Kids to fruity Hi-Chews to a true Halloween cult classic: SpongeBob Krabby Patty gummies. That third option even comes with colorful gummy "Pretty Patties" that are sure to make kiddos jump with delight.
Costco
This year's Costco Halloween candy selection includes the Kirkland Signature Favorites Candy Variety, one of the must-try Costco new arrivals for October 2025. It contains 90 ounces of every chocolate candy kids could want, including KitKats, Milky Ways, Twix, and so much more. You're basically all set if you buy this $24 bag, but Costco also offers over three pounds of Airheads for $16, or 32 cents per ounce, and 12-packs of Haribo Gold Bears for $18, or 30 cents per ounce.
TJ Maxx
TJ Maxx is known for its rather eclectic and sometimes niche assortment of foods, but you can actually find some great crowd-pleasing candies there. Halloween-appropriate snacks you can find at TJ Maxx include mini waffle cone chocolates, crunchy candy clusters, autumn-themed Jelly Bellies, and gummies in festive pumpkin, ghost, and bat shapes. All of these goodies are sold for a significant markdown, and you can find similar deals at TJ's sister stores Marshalls and HomeGoods.
Grocery Outlet
It's no surprise that Grocery Outlet, a bargain chain with locations along the East and West Coasts, has some of the cheapest candy around. You can grab big bags of Snickers and Twix minis for $8 (34 cents per ounce); assorted Mars chocolates for $10 (33 cents per ounce); and Brach's Classic Candy Corn for $3.50 (17 cents per ounce). The store's whole selection is discounted from prices at larger stores, so you'll see scary good deals on every shelf.
Walmart
"Save money, live better" is the Walmart motto, and customers will do just that this Halloween. The chain is consistently called one of the most frugal places to buy candy, and for good reason. This year's offerings include a 20-ounce bag of Hershey's bars for $6.52 (33 cents per ounce); a 425-piece bag of Nerds, Laffy Taffy, and more for $29.97 (29 cents per ounce); and a 2-pound bag of Tootsie products for $9.94 (25 cents per ounce).
Ollie's Outlet
Another super low-cost retailer, Ollie's Outlet brags that its Halloween candies are always cheaper than at mainstream grocers. The discount store offers a 30-ounce Hershey's Candy Party Pack for $11 — an offering that Target sells for nearly $5 more. You might also find a 50-count pack of Albanese Spellbinding Gummies for $9.50 or a 25-pack of Original Gourmet Lollipops for just $3 at your local Ollie's.
Sam's Club
Just like Costco, Sam's Club is giving members amazing deals on candy this October. There's a show-stopping Mars Mixed Halloween Candy Variety Pack for $25 (32 cents per ounce), featuring 190 pieces of Twix, Milky Ways, Snickers, Skittles Gummies, and Lifesavers Gummies. Shoppers can also nab a $15 Kit Kat Variety Pack — which won second place in our 2025 ranking of Halloween candy packs — and a Nerds Gummy Clusters assortment for $19, or 25 cents per mini bag.
WinCo
WinCo is not only the warehouse store that's cheaper than Costco and Sam's Club, but you also don't need a membership to go in. The regional supermarket is famous for its insanely inexpensive bulk bin items, including an endless array of candies at under $5 per pound. While gummies are WinCo's main draw, other favorites like Starbursts and upscale treats like dark chocolate sea salt caramels are also waiting to be scooped up.
Dollar General
Dollar General's lineup of festive Halloween candy mixes will cost you more than $1, but they're still pretty thrifty deals. Your location may stock goodies like a 22-count bag of Charms Blow Pops for $4.50, or 20 cents per lolly, as well as a 50-piece Hershey's assortment of Milk Duds, Whoppers, Twizzlers, and Jolly Ranchers for $5.50. There's even a $3, 70-count bag of sour candies like Toxic Waste and Smarties X-treme Sours.