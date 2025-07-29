19 Snacks You Can Find At TJ Maxx
Getting lost wandering the aisles of T.J. Maxx can lead to some really exciting finds, like a fun throw pillow, a sea of food-themed stools, or a cute sundress for the summer. But during your adventures, you may get hungry along the way. Thankfully, as every true Maxxonista knows, there's always an aisle riddled with any kind of snack to fuel the rest of your shopping trip.
If you've ever had the pleasure of perusing the snack aisle of T.J. Maxx, then you already know there's just about everything you could possibly want. From healthier bites to more indulgent treats, you're likely to find whatever you might be craving at the moment. After popping into a local T.J. Maxx, we've compiled a list of just a taste of some of the snack foods you might find on your own trip to the store.
Chip alternatives
Chips are always a top-tier snack choice, but what about when you want something just a little different? Look no further than the T.J. Maxx snack aisle, where you can locate plenty of alternatives to the standard potato chip. While certain types may be seasonal, there's always a fun variety of chips to try. For instance, you're likely to find things like sweet potato chips, rice chips, or, during the summer months, coconut chips. You may even spot chips made of superfood ingredients like flaxseed.
Tajín gummy candy
A snack that's been growing in popularity in recent years has been fruit and Tajín. A seasoning blend made up of chili, lime, and salt, Tajín is meant to give your fruits and veggies a flavorful boost. Since the spice is intended to be used on produce, it's only right that it would be added to gummy candy to make for a bite that's sweet, spicy, and citrusy. Most commonly found in the T.J. Maxx snack aisle are bags of peach gummy rings coated in a generous amount of Tajín, making for a delicious, well-rounded bite.
Chocolate-covered fruit
The one thing every shopping trip needs is a bit of chocolate. Something fun to munch on between shopping destinations or while lounging on the couch at home is some chocolate-covered dried or freeze-dried fruit. Some kinds you can find at T.J. Maxx are freeze-dried chocolate-covered strawberries or chocolate-covered dried blueberries. It's one of the best ways to indulge in something sweet while still incorporating a fruit element. Though maybe not quite as good for you as plain fresh fruit, there's still nothing quite like taking a bite of sweet and decadent chocolate-covered fruit.
Candy clusters
Sweet treats come in many forms, and one of those is as clusters melted together with chocolate. Tucked away on the T.J. Maxx snack shelves is the Heavenly Caramels brand, with products exactly as the name suggests. Although it sells a variety of caramels and chocolate-covered caramels, the products we found more of were the caramel candy clusters. The s'mores clusters were made with marshmallows, graham crackers, milk chocolate, and caramel, creating a fun twist on the classic summertime treat. The pretzel clusters, on the other hand, were made with milk chocolate, pretzels, and caramel.
Sour gummy candy
Despite many people's appreciation for a sweet treat, there's nothing quite as good as some mouth-watering sour candy. Even Trader Joe's is dipping its toes into the world of sour gummy ropes with its new strawberry-flavored candies. But in the aisles of T.J. Maxx, one can expect to find containers filled to the brim with sour rainbow candy belts. There are different flavors and sizes of the tasty treat, but the one in most abundance was the rainbow candies.
Chocolate-covered almonds
Chocolate and candy-coated almonds can cost a pretty penny, thanks to the price of almonds, but you can find them for a bargain at T.J. Maxx. Although you may see plain chocolate-covered almonds, you can also locate more fun varieties for the adventurous eater to try. For instance, hidden among the shelves are also items like candy-coated Jordan almonds and even lemon sorbet-covered almonds.
Waffle cone tips
The best part of a Drumstick ice cream cone is, without a doubt, the chocolate-filled tip of the waffle cone. Thankfully, you can find the brand Just the Fun Part stocked on the shelves of T.J. Maxx with exactly that — the tips of waffle cones filled with chocolate. There are plenty of varieties with different types of chocolate, fun fillings like s'mores or peanut butter and jelly, or even newly released Dubai chocolate-filled cone tips. Whatever kind of waffle cone tips you're craving, T.J. Maxx is sure to have it waiting for you.
Seasoned chickpeas
Chickpeas are a great source of both protein and fiber, making for a great midday snack. Among the tasty, sweet, and indulgent candies, T.J. Maxx offers something for those who may want to go the healthier route. With these chili and lime or sea salt flavored chick peas, you can fight those hunger cravings with something nutritious. But that doesn't mean you can't get some of the candy too.
Trail mix
Orchard Valley trail mix is one you may recognize from your local grocery store, but in T.J. Maxx, you can buy these tasty treats at a nice discount. In large packages with single-serving bags, each variety of Orchard Valley's trail mix comes with nuts, chocolate, or dried fruit. These single-serving bags are perfect for on-the-go snacking, midday at your office job, or in your child's school lunch. With several varieties to choose from, there's definitely something for everyone in your T.J. Maxx snack aisle.
Pistachios
If you've been grocery shopping in recent years, you've likely come across the pistachio displays from The Wonderful Company. There are various flavors of shelled and unshelled pistachios, but they're usually quite expensive, as many nuts are. Thankfully, the T.J. Maxx snack aisle has you covered. Almost immediately, we spotted three different varieties of Wonderful brand pistachios with flavors like chili roasted, honey roasted, and jalapeño lime.
Granola
Though messier than some of the other snacks you may find, granola is still fun to pick at when you're peckish. Even if you're not interested in getting crumbs in your car, you can always bring your granola home with you to enjoy in a number of ways, like on top of some yogurt and berries or just on its own. With your luck, T.J. Maxx will have tons of flavors to choose from, like this blueberry granola or something simpler like a vanilla granola.
Chocolate-covered pretzels
A top-tier snack of all time is undoubtedly chocolate and candy-coated pretzels. The salty, crunchy pretzels paired with the soft, sweet chocolate is a combination that is out of this world, no matter the flavors. At T.J. Maxx, you may notice varieties like milk chocolate s'mores, raspberry chocolate, and birthday cake pretzels, just to name a few. They are all bound to taste amazing, so you can't go wrong regardless of what you pick.
Girl Scout Snappers
Despite the fact that Girl Scout cookie season only comes once a year, you can still find some products inspired by the famous cookies in stores year-round. In the T.J. Maxx snack aisle, you'd be delighted to come across the brand Edward Marc Chocolatier. Among its products are Snappers, inspired by Lemon-Ups and Thin Mints. The Lemon-Up Snappers are bite-sized shortbread crisps with a lemon truffle center. The Thin Mint Snappers are a similar style of snack but with brownie crisps and a mint truffle center. They're the perfect treat for anyone longing for their favorite Girl Scout cookies.
Pitted dates
If healthier snacks are more your speed, T.J. Maxx has you covered in that department, too. In clear plastic containers scattered all throughout the snack aisle, you can find pitted dates. Eat them on their own, fill them with almond butter, make low-carb date and pistachio bites, or use them to make some sticky toffee pudding. However you choose to enjoy them, T.J. Maxx is a great place to locate dried dates, even when they're out of season.
Bobo's oat bites
If you've ever been on the hunt for gluten-free oat bites, look no further than Bobo's oat bites in the T.J. Maxx snack aisle. As a midday snack or a lunchbox side, these are a great and filling way to get some much-needed whole grains. There are plenty of flavors like chocolate chip, peanut butter and jelly, lemon poppyseed, and much more. Whether you're looking to try one flavor or all of them, many of them can be found in T.J. Maxx.
Shortbread cookies
One of the best snacks to munch on throughout the day is cookies. An often overlooked but delicious cookie is shortbread. It's sweet, buttery, crisp, and melts in your mouth. In T.J. Maxx, you can often find packages of Highland Specialty Signature Selection shortbread. Each package is decorated with a classic red tartan, likely in reference to the Scottish recipe that the cookies are derived from. While you don't have to wear a kilt to eat these cookies, it wouldn't hurt if you wanted to make the experience feel a little more authentic.
Wafer stick cookies
You've probably seen stick wafer cookies before, but you haven't seen them in the varieties available at T.J. Maxx. You may primarily recognize them in the flavors of chocolate or hazelnut chocolate, but the T.J. Maxx snack aisle has even more. Alongside the expected flavors, you may also come across fruity flavors like Meyer lemon or strawberry. They taste great on their own or alongside your favorite coffee, tea, or hot chocolate.
Wafer cookie bites
A delicious bite with amazing texture is always a wafer cookie. In the T.J. Maxx snack aisle, you're more than likely to find just that in flavors like lemon or chocolate. They're crispy, they're crunchy, and they balance well with the sweet, creamy filling. A bag probably won't last long as either a snack or post-dinner dessert, so you might as well buy two while you're there.
Deep River chips
You can discover Deep River Snacks chips in plenty of grocery stores, but did you know you can find them in T.J. Maxx, too? Full-size bags of chips are available in several different flavors. All dressed, salt and vinegar, and garlic and onion are just some of the options you may notice. Whether you're looking for something to munch on in the car after your shopping trip or a side for your afternoon lunch, there are plenty of Deep River chips to choose from in your local T.J. Maxx.