The Sneaky Reason Scottish Shortbread Got Its Name

Shortbread has had a long, yet interesting, evolution from its origins as a medieval biscuit bread. When bakers were done crafting bread, unused dough was then twice-baked and dried into a rusk, which was a type of biscuit. Along the way, people began swapping out bread yeast for butter, and the name was changed to shortcake, as William Shakespeare called it in "The Merry Wives of Windsor." Similar to the verbiage in the terms shortcrust and shortening, the use of butter made the pastry short — which means it had more of a crumb-like texture as opposed to the long, stretchy consistency of regular bread dough.

Shortcakes once again went through a name change by the 18th century. Parliament began placing taxes on luxuries like cakes and biscuits, so to avoid this, bakers started calling the cakes "shortbread" to keep them classified as bread — a non-luxury good. The first printed shortbread recipe was from a woman named Mrs. McLintock in 1736, and it has been known as a bread ever since.

In more recent years, the European Union decided it wanted to classify shortbread as a common biscuit to impose new taxes in the 20th century — but the Scottish Association of Master Bakers fought back. They claimed that the cookie is culturally significant as a bread that belongs to an ancestral line of "flour confectionery." The bakers prevailed, and the easy to bake shortbread was not taxed as a biscuit.