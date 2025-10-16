10 Of The Most Iconic Fast Food Sandwiches Of The 1980s

Along with big hair, leg warmers, Walkmen, and Ataris, there are certainly some fast food sandwiches that come to mind when we think of the 1980s. The iconic fast food sandwiches of the '80s are just as much a part of our collective memory of the decade as the movies and music that define the era. We often remember the first time we tried one, and we have memories of eating them with family and friends.

Interestingly, the majority of the fast food sandwiches that came out or stood out in the 1980s are ones that still exist on menus today or make occasional comebacks. A few are still top sellers that many of us know and love.

These sandwiches from the '80s may be ones that you've forgotten or perhaps never knew in the first place. Do you remember the burger wars? Yeah, that was a thing. Sit back and take a stroll down the annals of fast food history to learn more about the sandwiches that ruled the '80s.