The Best Arby's Sandwich On The Menu Is An Elevated Classic

Arby's lives up to its catchy slogan by supplying meat-centric meals. However, a look at Arby's original menu reveals that the fast food chain once specialized strictly in roast beef. And our favorite Arby's sandwich upholds their classic specialty with a few modern twists. Tasting Table tried and ranked 12 Arby's sandwiches from worst to best according to meat quality, execution, and how worthy they were of a national fast food menu. And the winner on all counts was the Beef 'n Cheddar sandwich. The roast beef sandwich may be a classic choice, ranking fourth on our list, but the Beef 'n Cheddar takes it up a notch with some key swaps and additions, most notably cheddar cheese sauce and red ranch sauce.

Roast beef is the classic Arby's staple with a unique, unconventional preparation that locks in moisture and delivers a powerful umami punch. This, paired with a sharp, melty, and gooey cheddar cheese sauce is already a winning combination. Arby's zesty red ranch is the mysterious special sauce that completed the trifecta and dazzled our tastebuds; despite its name, it's a sweeter, tangier, and tomato-based sauce. If all that wasn't enough, the Beef 'n Cheddar sandwich swaps the standard bun for an onion bun, with a hefty, almost bagel-like chew and a bright, aromatic flavor that further complemented the delectable roast beef. A meat lover's dream, it's piled high with the essentials: Beef, cheese, sauce, and bread.