The Best Arby's Sandwich On The Menu Is An Elevated Classic
Arby's lives up to its catchy slogan by supplying meat-centric meals. However, a look at Arby's original menu reveals that the fast food chain once specialized strictly in roast beef. And our favorite Arby's sandwich upholds their classic specialty with a few modern twists. Tasting Table tried and ranked 12 Arby's sandwiches from worst to best according to meat quality, execution, and how worthy they were of a national fast food menu. And the winner on all counts was the Beef 'n Cheddar sandwich. The roast beef sandwich may be a classic choice, ranking fourth on our list, but the Beef 'n Cheddar takes it up a notch with some key swaps and additions, most notably cheddar cheese sauce and red ranch sauce.
Roast beef is the classic Arby's staple with a unique, unconventional preparation that locks in moisture and delivers a powerful umami punch. This, paired with a sharp, melty, and gooey cheddar cheese sauce is already a winning combination. Arby's zesty red ranch is the mysterious special sauce that completed the trifecta and dazzled our tastebuds; despite its name, it's a sweeter, tangier, and tomato-based sauce. If all that wasn't enough, the Beef 'n Cheddar sandwich swaps the standard bun for an onion bun, with a hefty, almost bagel-like chew and a bright, aromatic flavor that further complemented the delectable roast beef. A meat lover's dream, it's piled high with the essentials: Beef, cheese, sauce, and bread.
More glowing reviews for Arby's Beef 'n Cheddar sandwich
Unsurprisingly, there are lots of highly favorable reviews for the Beef 'n Cheddar sandwich at Arby's, scattered across various social media forums. One Redditor gushed, "Arby's beef and cheddar is an iconic yet messy sandwich that will leave you feeling satisfied and full. The combination of flavors and textures go well together." Many users were especially complimentary of the onion bun, with one stating, "The onion roll is nicely flavored and adds a dynamic that other fast food sandwiches are lacking. It feels firm in your hand but soft when you're eating it." Another Redditor loved it so much they expressed a desire to use it for every Arby's sandwich, describing the onion bun as a total game-changer.
Some customers even recommended adding the spicy horsey sauce for a horseradish kick that'll stand up to and cut through the richness of the cheddar sauce too. The Beef 'n Cheddar is easily our favorite Arby's sandwich overall, and a further indicator that beef reigns supreme at the fast food chain. The classic French dip and Swiss cheese, corned beef Reuben, and of course the classic roast beef sandwich were our other top picks after the Beef 'n Cheddar. Arby's curly fries are among the best fast food french fries around too, and definitely worth adding to your sandwich meal. The ultra thinly sliced roast beef is hard to recreate at home, but not impossible; check out our guide to the perfect Arby's beef dupe. You can even buy Arby's frozen curly fries at the grocery store if you're craving them.