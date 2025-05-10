What Kind Of Beef Do You Need For An Arby's-Style Roast Beef Sandwich At Home?

A good fast food dupe is all about the details. Since Arby's Classic Roast Beef sandwich — and its other roast beef-based delights — features little else than thinly sliced beef piled high onto a bun, there's no denying that the meat matters. It's for this reason that selecting the best cut (and cooking it correctly) is a must when preparing any Arby's-style roast beef sandwich at home.

Aside from sharing that beef is simply seasoned and slow-roasted in a self-basting solution, not much is known about how Arby's iconic roast beef is made, leading many to speculate on which exact cut is used. While several copycat recipes suggest using pre-packaged roast beef or thinly sliced deli meat to achieve a similar taste and texture as Arby's, for an especially juicy and rosy-colored result, roast beef should be prepared from scratch. Generally, most DIY recipes suggest using the round primal, which consists of the rear and rump area. Lean and flavorful cuts such as the eye of round, top round and even the bottom round are ideal as they hold up nicely during cooking and when sliced.

For roast beef that closely mimics the aesthetics of Arby's, the meat should be tied with twine as this preserves its shape while cooking. After searing the meaty hunk for color, we recommend simmering the beef low and slow with a medley of ingredients like beef broth, butter, and spices to guarantee totally tender and tasty results that are strikingly similar to Arby's.