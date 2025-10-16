The Store-Bought Friendly's Ice Cream Flavor That's Not Worth Buying

You don't need to head to a Friendly's restaurant to enjoy its ice creams. Thanks to pints of store-bought treats, it is possible to dig into the brand's various ice cream flavors in the comfort of your home. With tried and true classics and more unique flavor combinations, the ice cream lovers in your home can conveniently spoon into a cold carton, and you'll be ready to top slices of warm pies at a moment's notice. Unfortunately, not every Friendly's ice cream flavor is worth carting home, as one of our writers discovered. After sampling over one dozen Friendly's ice cream flavors, the taste of the royal banana split was more disappointing than delicious.

Borrowing inspiration from a traditional banana split recipe, Friendly's attempt to package the taste of banana, different flavors of ice cream, fudge, and walnuts falls flat. Friendly's replaces the real banana found in a banana split dessert with a banana-flavored ice cream that leans way too far into the cloying category. The fake taste of this banana ice cream steals the show from the other included flavors. As a result, the strawberry and chocolate ice creams take a step back stage. Though the royal banana split ice cream is speckled with pieces of walnuts, fudge, and pineapple, these small discoveries fail to distract from the overwhelming taste of banana. "It's terrible," commented one sampler on Instagram.