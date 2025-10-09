14 Store-Bought Friendly's Ice Cream Flavors, Ranked

Once a thriving restaurant chain that leaned on the nostalgic aesthetic of old-school ice cream parlors, Friendly's beat bankruptcy (more than once) and continues to bring ice cream treats to people across America. Although Friendly's restaurants are limited to a handful of states, its ice cream is available in many other states. With an impressive selection of 42 flavors, not including limited-edition varieties, you're bound to find one you'll love. But where to start is the question. A selection this extensive can leave you with decision paralysis. That's why I did the hard work for you and tested 14 of the flavors to determine which were the best.

From classics like Neapolitan and mint chocolate chip to more innovative flavors like royal banana split and carnival cotton candy, I looked at two key factors: overall flavor and mix-ins. The top-ranked flavors weren't too sweet nor underwhelming, and had the perfect ratio of mix-ins.