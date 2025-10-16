Transform This Canned Fall Soup Into A Cozy And Creamy Pasta Sauce

The beginning of fall is also the much anticipated start to soup season. While homemade soup recipes are optimal, canned soup might just be your secret weapon to create tasty pasta dishes. In honor of the fall root vegetable harvest, canned butternut squash soup is what you need to make a cozy and creamy pasta sauce.

Whereas brothy soups like chicken noodle or vegetable soup need to simmer to create a thick pasta sauce, butternut squash soup is creamy and smooth right out of the can. It's also precooked, pre-seasoned, and ready to eat, which means it's also ready to pour over your next pasta dish. Instead of warming a can of butternut squash soup in a deep pot, you can warm it in a wide sauce pan while you boil your favorite shape of pasta. Pour the freshly cooked pasta into the bubbling soup with a little reserved pasta water, and you've got butternut squash pasta! You can also use butternut squash soup as the spreadable sauce in baked pasta dishes like lasagna or cannelloni.

If you're looking for the best brands that offer butternut squash soup, we ranked Campbell's and Trader Joe's favorably, along with fast casual chain Panera Bread. The popular pasta sauce brand Rao's also makes a bottled butternut squash soup that has received many rave customer reviews.