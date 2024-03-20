Let Canned Soup Simmer On The Stove For A Thick Pasta Sauce In A Flash

If you're looking to expand your pasta sauce horizons beyond the jarred marinara and alfredo sauce selection at your local grocery store, canned soup will open a world of possibilities. Jarred pasta sauce and canned soup share many of the same characteristics; they're both flavorful, stewed products with long shelf lives that save home cooks the time and effort of making a recipe from scratch.

Soups, however, encompass a much larger variety of flavors, ingredients, and textures. Consequently, they're an easy, pre-made answer to new and creative pasta dishes. While puréed soups like tomato bisque or cream of pumpkin soup have a thicker consistency that best mimics pasta sauce, you can turn any soup into a pasta sauce by letting it simmer over the stove. Simmering soup uncovered over the stove will thicken it by slowly evaporating the liquid content, achieving a creamier, more cohesive texture while also concentrating its flavors.

Simmering chunky, brothy soups like corn chowder, cream of mushroom, or lentil soup would provide a heftier and more texturally exciting sauce for pasta. Plus, canned soups full of vegetables, proteins, or legumes will provide pre-cooked pasta fix-ins, saving you the cost and effort of chopping and cooking additional ingredients.