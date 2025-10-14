The Marie Callender's Frozen Side Dish Everyone Seems To Hate, According To Reviews

Despite Marie Callender's stellar reputation as our favorite frozen pie brand, the frozen side dish that customers unanimously revile is the sweet corn casserole. The photo on the box depicts a luxurious hybrid between cornbread and corn pudding, but disappointed and disgusted reviews routinely declare "false advertising!" Customers on Reddit even felt that the corn casserole was an affront to all the senses. As one wrote, "The smell is gross. The taste is worse and the texture isn't good either." Even on Marie Callender's official website, the corn casserole has a whopping 130 one-star reviews out of 141 total reviews, at the time of writing. As one baffled customer reasoned, "I'm not the least bit picky, but this had such a foul taste that I had to get it off my plate," adding that it was "bland at best."

Most described it as atrocious because they were unable to put into words exactly what it resembled. Many noted odd aromas, with one review stating, "First thing you notice is the horrible chemical smell," which they likened to paraffin. This was also the most common term used to describe the taste. That is, if it didn't taste spoiled or rancid. Some Redditors thought that using a microwave was the culprit, but, as one pointed out, "I tried it in the oven. It took over an hour and tasted like something was sour." The consistency was described as "cream of wheat," "mashed potato," and "like pancake batter on corn."