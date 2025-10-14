Easily Upgrade Potato Skins With Bacon, But Not In The Way You'd Expect

Football watch parties, backyard barbecues, and at-home date nights are about to get even more exciting with an easy upgrade for your potato skins (as if they weren't crave-worthy enough already). A fun and satisfying year-round snack, potato skins are inexpensive, easy to make, and allow for plenty of tasty experimentation (even when swapping the main ingredient for a fall twist). Though the origins of this now classic appetizer are controversial, their widespread appeal for homemade game-day fare has been on the rise since TGI Friday's popularized them in the 80s, and later released a frozen version. Commonly topped with a quartet of crumbled bacon, melted cheddar cheese, dolloped sour cream, and fresh-chopped chives, it's all the flavor of a loaded baked potato sans the fluff. Now, you can level up these flavor bombs with the swipe of your basting brush, coating them in richly flavored bacon drippings.

Lightly slathering anything (including the outside of your potato skins) in this undeniably decadent and tasty fat is just one of many ways to upgrade your recipes and add another dimension of mouthwatering umami to this popular app. Bonus — it also turns those skins extra crispy. While olive oil or butter might achieve a similar effect, when flavor is the focus, it behooves you to up your celebratory snack game to impart even more savory bacon-laden goodness. Trust us, this hack is so little effort with so much pay-off that your guests will be "bacon" you for more.