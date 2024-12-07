Give Mashed Potatoes A Salt And Vinegar Twist With 2 Simple Additions
Of all the different ways to enjoy a potato, mashed potatoes are certainly one of the most comforting. Warm, buttery, and perfectly salted, there's really nothing that soothes the soul more than a fluffy bowl of taters. Yes, they're a Thanksgiving staple, but they're also totally acceptable to eat year round, which highlights how well-loved they are. While most people don't mess with the traditional mashed potato recipe, there are a few ways to put a spin on them that we think are worth trying — one of which just so happens to resemble the fan-favorite salt and vinegar potato chip. That's right: Salt and vinegar mashed potatoes. Perhaps you've never considered the combo, but we're here to tell you that it's a total must-try if you're looking for a way to spice things up during your next hearty meal.
Adding a salt and vinegar twist just requires two additional ingredients — malt vinegar and sea salt — so you'll likely have these on hand to throw into the mix. To incorporate them, boil and mash your potatoes just like usual. Then, add milk and butter (and perhaps a bit of sour cream). Once everything is combined, add a tablespoon of malt vinegar and a good-sized pinch of sea salt. Combine it all, and give it a taste test to determine if you want to add any more salt or vinegar. Once plated, feel free to add more vinegar and salt to the top, or you can take the dish to new textural heights by garnishing it with crumbled salt and vinegar potato chips.
Salt and vinegar mashed potatoes make the perfect acidic side dish
This recipe is an ingenious way to elevate that basic mashed potato recipe you reach for year after year. It's also a great acidic side dish to have on a typical weeknight, especially during the winter or fall when they'll provide the most comfort. Beyond turkey and gravy, there are plenty of non-Thanksgiving side dishes that these will go great with. If you're looking for a super warm and cozy vibe, top your soup with mashed potatoes for the most comforting meal. The salt and vinegar flavor would totally stand out when paired with Hungarian mushroom soup or even cream of asparagus soup. The pop of vinegar in the potatoes add a nice and tangy bite, bringing overall complexity to an otherwise simple soup. Plus, the mashed potatoes will make the soup even more creamy as they slowly melt, creating a swoon-worthy texture.
Beyond topping your soup with these epic mashed potatoes, don't hesitate to go the traditional route and pair them with those classics you already know they taste good with. Meat, like steak or brisket, always goes well with mashed potatoes. It usually acts as a more neutral side to allow the meat to stand out, but in this case, the two dishes give each other a run for their money. Fish is always a good choice, too, especially because it pairs well with vinegar already. Salmon or cod, for example, are frequently paired with an acid, like vinegar or lemon, so these potatoes will provide that same sensation but in a unique, complementary way.