Give Mashed Potatoes A Salt And Vinegar Twist With 2 Simple Additions

Of all the different ways to enjoy a potato, mashed potatoes are certainly one of the most comforting. Warm, buttery, and perfectly salted, there's really nothing that soothes the soul more than a fluffy bowl of taters. Yes, they're a Thanksgiving staple, but they're also totally acceptable to eat year round, which highlights how well-loved they are. While most people don't mess with the traditional mashed potato recipe, there are a few ways to put a spin on them that we think are worth trying — one of which just so happens to resemble the fan-favorite salt and vinegar potato chip. That's right: Salt and vinegar mashed potatoes. Perhaps you've never considered the combo, but we're here to tell you that it's a total must-try if you're looking for a way to spice things up during your next hearty meal.

Adding a salt and vinegar twist just requires two additional ingredients — malt vinegar and sea salt — so you'll likely have these on hand to throw into the mix. To incorporate them, boil and mash your potatoes just like usual. Then, add milk and butter (and perhaps a bit of sour cream). Once everything is combined, add a tablespoon of malt vinegar and a good-sized pinch of sea salt. Combine it all, and give it a taste test to determine if you want to add any more salt or vinegar. Once plated, feel free to add more vinegar and salt to the top, or you can take the dish to new textural heights by garnishing it with crumbled salt and vinegar potato chips.