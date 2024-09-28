Give Loaded Potato Skins A Fall Twist By Swapping The Main Ingredient

A batch of ultimate loaded potatoes packed with your favorite toppings is one of life's simple joys, yet even something this close to perfection can be improved upon. If you've used sweet potato skins to make vegan bacon, you've tasted the delightful earthy sweetness that sweet potatoes can provide. The ingredient can be easily swapped in your homemade potato skins recipes as you bake perfect potato skins that bring a taste of autumn into your home.

These orange-colored delights deliver fiber and vitamin A, making your snack a health-boosting treat for cold afternoons and lazy weekends spent watching your favorite sports teams. Plus, this recipe is easily customizable, making the dish ideal to serve for larger gatherings and to picky eaters.

Flavor one batch of sweet potato skins with smoky chipotle chili spice and top another with parmesan and cheddar cheese, or create a DIY station for eaters to dress up plates of sweet potato skins as they please. Topped with crumbled pieces of maple-cinnamon candied bacon, powdery dustings of smoked paprika, and dollops of homemade sour cream, sweet potato skins may easily end up in your kitchen all year long.