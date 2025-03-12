Do You Really Need To Prick Your Baked Potatoes?

Craving baked potatoes this week, like our ultimate twice-baked potato recipe? Before you get started, note there are some important tips for delicious baked potatoes, and one of these tips is often debated: Pricking the potatoes. Do you really need to add holes to potatoes before baking them?

The answer is not as clear cut as we would like it to be, but if you're cooking a whole potato in the microwave, the answer is a resounding, yes – always prick it first. You can do so using the tines of a fork, pricking the entire surface area of the potato. If you don't make holes in the potato, it can explode in the microwave. As the potato heats up in the appliance, the heated water in the tuber becomes steam that the potato skin traps within. Without the holes, the steam does not escape from the potato. Instead, it can build, and pent up may ultimately cause the potato to explode.

The result? Mashed potatoes all over your microwave and a sticky, starchy, gluey mess. The clean up will be difficult and that explosion could be dangerous. Pricking the potatoes first before microwaving them is an easy step that helps prevent a mess and ensures even cooking and fluffy potatoes. Oh, and be sure to use damp paper towels wrapped around them for microwaved baked potatoes.