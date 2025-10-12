What You Need To Know Before Splurging On Costco's A5 Wagyu Surf & Turf Pack

Costco sells many items on its website that are not actually available in its warehouse. They are sold by trusted third parties and are made available to Costco members at a discount. One such product is Northwest Fish's A5 Wagyu Surf & Turf Pack. This package is only available online and is sold and shipped by Northwest Fish.

It includes two 20- to 28-ounce cold water caught lobster tails, two 6-ounce Japanese A5 Wagyu filet mignons, cold water caught lobster tails from the North Atlantic, and imported A5 Wagyu from the Kagoshima Prefecture in Japan. It ships uncooked and frozen via UPS 2nd Day Air. At $379.99, the Wagyu surf and turf duo is definitely among the most expensive foods sold by Costco.

While Wagyu beef is expensive, it is worth the price. But when deciding whether to splurge on Northwest Fish's surf and turf package, you should consider its mixed reviews. The deal has a 4.3-star rating on Costco's website, with reviews spanning the past five years. Some reviewers gave the package a five-star rating, praising its incredible taste, large portions, and value for the money. One reviewer wrote, "I was very impressed with the [wagyu] beef. I've never had it before[,] and I will order it again. The lobster tails were also very impressive. They were good sized with plenty of meat. They also had a good flavor" (per Costco). However, even positive reviews point out longer-than-average shipping times, with one reviewer saying that it "took four times longer to arrive than expected."