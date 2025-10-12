The Popular Deli Meat Brand You Should Think Twice About Before Buying Turkey From It Again

You can buy Oscar Mayer's products at almost any grocery store in the U.S. We looked at reviews on Walmart to see what customers think of its oven roasted turkey breast. The product has a 4.3 rating out of 5, with customers offering mixed feedback about its taste, quality, and longevity.

A recent five-star review from a customer stated, "Can't get enough of this good stuff. The only thing I use it for is to make sandwiches and it is good. My only complaint is that every now and then I run into a very small piece of gristle. But not often enough to put me off the product." However, while 70% of the reviews on Walmart are five stars, the product does have a number of two-star and one-star reviews. One customer said, "Bad smell when opening. Didn't like the smell or texture didn't seem like real meat." Another claimed, "Turkey was so soft it was mushy in texture. Deli turkey is worth the price difference."

Ultimately, the type of pre-packaged turkey you choose will depend on your personal taste as much as your budget. However, when you consider how turkey breast is processed to turn it into deli meat, you might be tempted to opt for deli meat with a USDA Certified Organic label that is all-natural and free of added sugar. We believe there are higher quality and better tasting turkey options than Oscar Mayer at most grocery stores.