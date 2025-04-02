Confused By Deli Meat Labels? Here's What They Actually Mean

The USDA's "Certified Organic" logo on a pack of deli meat is one of the most tightly-regulated certifications in consumer foods. But it doesn't necessarily mean what you think it does, and the different terms on organic food labels have specific meanings.

The most meaningful label is "100% organic," which means that every single ingredient used in the deli meat is, in itself, certified organic. "But wait," you may ask, "Isn't that what 'Certified Organic' already means?" Well ... no. Your organic food may not be fully organic, because the standard certification allows up to 5% of the ingredients to be non-organic, with some limitations. Then there's "made with organic ingredients," which allows up to 30% of a food's contents to be non-organic.

For deli meats to carry the USDA certified organic logo, they must meet specific regulations regarding how the animals are raised and how the meats are cured. So there's definitely a bit of wiggle room in terms of how "organic" your organic deli meats are. Also, while the USDA tightened enforcement of organic labeling in 2024, it's unclear whether the agency will have the resources to enforce its rules consistently.