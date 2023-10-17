How Long You Can Keep Unopened Lunch Meat In The Fridge

Lunch meats (also known as luncheon meats, deli meats, sandwich meats, and cold cuts) are incredibly handy to have around, perfect for a quick sandwich for lunch or a snack. Chances are, you probably have a package or two in your fridge right now. They're typically vacuum sealed and include preservatives that extend their shelf life and slow the growth of microorganisms that can cause food poisoning, which means you can enjoy them for a while after purchasing. But just how much time do you have?

According to the USDA, unopened packages of lunch meat are good for up to two weeks in the fridge. To maximize that timeframe, store the package of lunch meat in the coldest part of your fridge as soon as possible after purchasing, and make sure your fridge is set to 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below. Once you open that package, be sure to consume the lunch meat within three to five days. It's also important to recognize the signs that your lunch meat has gone bad: if you see any signs of mold, or there are significant changes in appearance, smell, or feel, do not eat the lunch meat and throw it out immediately.