Wendy's Secret Menu Cinnabacon Bites Make The Ultimate Breakfast Treat. Here's How To Order It

If you love Wendy's breakfast items, your morning commute is about to get a bit sweeter. From savory bacon, egg, and cheese biscuits to sweet French toast sticks, Wendy's is always ready with the fast order you need to race to the office and arrive on time for your first meeting with a full and satisfied stomach. Yet before you place your order, know that just because an item isn't written on the menu doesn't mean you can't exercise some culinary creativity at this fast-food chain. Combining menu items might be the type of Wendy's ordering hack you wish you would have known about sooner, especially after biting into a cinnabacon bite.

Though this perfect marriage of sweet and savory goodness isn't on the Wendy's menu, the right choice of words can get this unique treat into your hands. You may want to dial up the politeness when ordering secret menu items, so kindly ask your Wendy's team member for the cinnamon pull-apart with an extra side of bacon. The Cinnabon Pull-Apart on its own is a delicious treat, but when enhanced with smoky pieces of bacon, the drool-inducing snack takes a savory turn that is difficult to resist. With the convenient portable cup of the Cinnabon order in your hands, simply crumble your pieces of bacon and sprinkle the salty flakes on top of the fluffy, doughy cinnamon roll. Just like that, you have yourself a cinnabacon bite to enjoy.