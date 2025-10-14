Wendy's Secret Menu Cinnabacon Bites Make The Ultimate Breakfast Treat. Here's How To Order It
If you love Wendy's breakfast items, your morning commute is about to get a bit sweeter. From savory bacon, egg, and cheese biscuits to sweet French toast sticks, Wendy's is always ready with the fast order you need to race to the office and arrive on time for your first meeting with a full and satisfied stomach. Yet before you place your order, know that just because an item isn't written on the menu doesn't mean you can't exercise some culinary creativity at this fast-food chain. Combining menu items might be the type of Wendy's ordering hack you wish you would have known about sooner, especially after biting into a cinnabacon bite.
Though this perfect marriage of sweet and savory goodness isn't on the Wendy's menu, the right choice of words can get this unique treat into your hands. You may want to dial up the politeness when ordering secret menu items, so kindly ask your Wendy's team member for the cinnamon pull-apart with an extra side of bacon. The Cinnabon Pull-Apart on its own is a delicious treat, but when enhanced with smoky pieces of bacon, the drool-inducing snack takes a savory turn that is difficult to resist. With the convenient portable cup of the Cinnabon order in your hands, simply crumble your pieces of bacon and sprinkle the salty flakes on top of the fluffy, doughy cinnamon roll. Just like that, you have yourself a cinnabacon bite to enjoy.
What does the unofficial Wendy's Cinnabacon taste like?
The warm pull-apart treat is not only buttery but is topped with Cinnabon's cinnamon and crowned with generous drizzles of cream cheese frosting. Though this treat is intended to be dismembered by hand, the gooey order can also be scooped up with a fork, too. Wendy's partnered with Cinnabon to design this cinnamon pull-apart marvel, so it won't be on the menu forever. After the chain's French toast sticks received rave reviews from customers, it's likely that Wendy's wanted to deliver even more tempting breakfast items to sweeten morning rush hours.
There's no stopping from ordering this decadent delight in the afternoon, however, and you may want to accompany this goodie with a Vanilla Frosty Cream Cold Brew to placate an afternoon sweet tooth or fight against the midday slump. For those who want to try to make their own version at home, marry sweet and savory flavors with bacon-filled cinnamon rolls. One cinnamon roll tip we have is to use maple glaze bacon to bake morning treats will help you leap out of bed as soon as the alarm goes off.