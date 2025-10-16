The Absolute Best Drink You Can Mix With Jägermeister
Diehard fans might argue that Jägermeister is perfect on its own. But, there's a strong case to be made for the German amaro's performance aided by a touch of orange. A zesty, refreshing citrus note serves to emphasize and showcase the spirit's deep herbal botanicals. In fact, the combo is such a natural fit that the brand itself even makes an orange-flavored version of its classic Jäger. Considering this, it's no wonder that in Tasting Table's definitive ranking of the 20 best drinks to mix with Jägermeister, San Pellegrino Blood Orange (AKA Aranciata Rossa) came out on top.
"Jägermeister" is German for "master hunter" — and indeed, our taste-testers were something of mixologist jägermeisters themselves, trying many different mixers to find the best fit for the job. The intense blend of 56 herbs, roots, and spices has accrued a reputation as a shooter, but with a 35% ABV (just below the standard 40% ABV of distilled liquor), it can totally be used as the base spirit in a mixed drink, too. After extensive R&D, the results are in. San Pellegrino's fizzy effervescence lends intriguing mouthfeel, while simultaneously lightening up the dense liqueur. Meanwhile, on the palate, the citrusy yet deep blood orange flavor creates a bright and tangy contrast that cuts through herbal Jägermeister. All in all, the bubbly drink offers a juxtaposition that performs fabulously with the spirit. You can even add a splash of cola into the mix to craft a Spezi-Meister cocktail.
San Pellegrino Blood Orange cuts intense Jäger with deep citrus zestiness
In one thread on Reddit regarding the best mixers for Jägermeister, fans suggest orange juice and Sunny D, but note that the combo needs to be thinned out a tad. We tested citrusy orange juice, which it ranked sixteenth, and Fanta, which ranked sixth. Overall, the lighter bubbles and mild sweetness of San Pellegrino Blood Orange make a better fit for the job.
Another post on Reddit reviews San Pellegrino's standard orange sparkling beverage (sans Jäger), with the top comments noting, "The Blood Orange is really good," and "Go for the Blood Orange ... [it's] way better." According to our testers, San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa is also an excellent choice for Jäger, especially as a substitute for Fanta. Since it's not as sweet and more bitter with an almost floral fragrance, it pairs well with the flavor of Jägermeister. We're also digging the zero-sugar version of San Pellegrino Blood Orange as a mixer.
At Target, a six-pack of 11.15-ounce San Pellegrino Blood Orange costs $6.99 — just over $1 per tall drink. Just remember that the soda's delicate effervescence doesn't last especially long in the fridge once a can has been opened, quickly running flat. As for the Jägermeister, it boasts a formidably long shelf life, so no need to rush through the bottle once it's been opened.