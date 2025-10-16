The Absolute Best Drink You Can Mix With Jägermeister

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Diehard fans might argue that Jägermeister is perfect on its own. But, there's a strong case to be made for the German amaro's performance aided by a touch of orange. A zesty, refreshing citrus note serves to emphasize and showcase the spirit's deep herbal botanicals. In fact, the combo is such a natural fit that the brand itself even makes an orange-flavored version of its classic Jäger. Considering this, it's no wonder that in Tasting Table's definitive ranking of the 20 best drinks to mix with Jägermeister, San Pellegrino Blood Orange (AKA Aranciata Rossa) came out on top.

"Jägermeister" is German for "master hunter" — and indeed, our taste-testers were something of mixologist jägermeisters themselves, trying many different mixers to find the best fit for the job. The intense blend of 56 herbs, roots, and spices has accrued a reputation as a shooter, but with a 35% ABV (just below the standard 40% ABV of distilled liquor), it can totally be used as the base spirit in a mixed drink, too. After extensive R&D, the results are in. San Pellegrino's fizzy effervescence lends intriguing mouthfeel, while simultaneously lightening up the dense liqueur. Meanwhile, on the palate, the citrusy yet deep blood orange flavor creates a bright and tangy contrast that cuts through herbal Jägermeister. All in all, the bubbly drink offers a juxtaposition that performs fabulously with the spirit. You can even add a splash of cola into the mix to craft a Spezi-Meister cocktail.