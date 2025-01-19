How Long Is Jägermeister Good After It's Opened?

Maybe you bought a whole bottle of Jägermeister to make one cocktail and now the remainder of the bottle is staring you down from your bar cart, waiting to be used. Meanwhile, the clock ticks, and time passes. How long will that Jäger be good for? (And how long has that half-empty fifth been stashed in the dorm fridge?)

Jäger is the German herbal liqueur with a 35% ABV (for comparison, full-proof liquors like tequila and vodka have an ABV of 40%). As such, like any high-proof alcohol, Jägermeister boasts a long shelf life, but is still subject to quality degradation over time — especially after the bottle has been opened. Unopened bottles of Jägermeister can last for several years, but the taste and aroma can be muted or broken down as it ages.

While Jägermeister does not have a specific expiration date, the best way to enjoy the liqueur at its peak quality is to use it up in a relatively timely fashion once the bottle has been opened. To help stretch that shelf life as far as possible, store the bottle properly in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight, like a pantry or cabinet away from the stove, where temperature can fluctuate. Your open bottle of Jäger will perform best if stored chilled, as the optimal serving temperature for this herbal liqueur is -0.4 Fahrenheit.

