How Long Can You Store Distilled Liquors?

For many distilled liquor enthusiasts, building out the perfect collection of spirits is a lifelong goal. When you find a coveted bottle, you may be tempted to hang on to it for as long as possible, savoring sips along the way. If you are in the habit of saving your special liquors for years and years, however, you may start to wonder if they will ever expire — and, if so, how long they can be expected to last before they do. Read on to find the answer to this question, as well as advice for how to keep your distilled liquors — like whiskey and gin — at their peak quality for as long as possible.

Distilled liquors have a high alcohol content and low sugar content and for these reasons they are extremely shelf stable when unopened. A properly stored bottle of whiskey, for example, can last almost indefinitely, which is likely why you've seen the same one on your grandfather's mantle for decades. Once opened, these spirits don't necessarily spoil in the traditional sense — that is to say, they won't make you sick — but they do decline in quality. At some point between one and three years after opening, the liquor will begin to change in flavor, making it noticeably less pleasant.