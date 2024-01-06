14 Gin Cocktails, Ranked Worst To Best

Gin, a deceptively simple spirit, has emerged as a quintessential character in the world of cocktails. The roots of gin trace back to 16th-century Holland, and not to England, as many might surmise, given all the London gin varieties that are available. At first, the concoction was developed for medicinal purposes, but over time, its popularity transcended the apothecary and found its place in a burgeoning cocktail culture. Distilled from grain alcohol and flavored with a unique blend of botanicals, the most predominant being juniper berries, gin boasts a distinctive profile that sets it apart from other spirits.

One of the key reasons gin excels in cocktails is its botanical complexity. Beyond juniper, flavorings such as citrus peel, cucumber, and various spices may be included to boost the spirit's multifaceted taste. This botanical medley imparts depth and nuance, providing mixologists with a versatile foundation to build upon. From the classic gin and tonic, where the effervescence of tonic water complements the botanical notes, to the sophisticated martini, where the spirit's herbal nuances shine alongside vermouth, gin effortlessly adapts to its environs. Moreover, gin's compatibility with fresh herbs, fruits, and other spirits enhances its mixing capabilities. But that is not to say that all gin cocktails are perfect. Indeed, some are better than others, which is why we've endeavored to rank them, from worst to best, based on flavor profile and ease of preparation.