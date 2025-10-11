How Reliable Is A Fisher & Paykel Fridge? Here's Why It's One Of The Top Appliance Brands

When you're shopping for a major home appliance like a refrigerator, it's often worth paying more to ensure you're getting a quality product that's built to last. One of the biggest mistakes you can make when buying a new refrigerator is choosing a low-quality brand just because it's a bargain; you may just end up needing to replace it a few years later. According to data from Consumer Reports, Fisher & Paykel is one of the most reliable brands to consider when shopping for a new refrigerator.

Consumer Reports used "exclusive data from CR's member surveys" to evaluate the best refrigerator brands and identify the most reliable ones. The information collected was used to predict how well each fridge brand would perform during the first five years of ownership. The organization's goal is to help consumers find an appliance that will last, without requiring expensive repairs or a costly replacement shortly after acquiring it.

Fisher & Paykel came in at No. 6 on the overall kitchen appliance rankings, as the company's models that included French doors and bottom-mounted freezers performed better than most other brands in the first five years of use. The brand has an overall average predicted reliability score of 68 out of 100. Consumer Reports' reliability ratings are awarded based on data collected from users, not scientific testing, giving potential buyers crucial insight into the collective experience of other buyers on the market. Most Fisher & Paykel refrigerators have at least a four-star rating on appliance retailer websites, which aligns with the results of the Consumer Reports survey.