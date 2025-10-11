How Reliable Is A Fisher & Paykel Fridge? Here's Why It's One Of The Top Appliance Brands
When you're shopping for a major home appliance like a refrigerator, it's often worth paying more to ensure you're getting a quality product that's built to last. One of the biggest mistakes you can make when buying a new refrigerator is choosing a low-quality brand just because it's a bargain; you may just end up needing to replace it a few years later. According to data from Consumer Reports, Fisher & Paykel is one of the most reliable brands to consider when shopping for a new refrigerator.
Consumer Reports used "exclusive data from CR's member surveys" to evaluate the best refrigerator brands and identify the most reliable ones. The information collected was used to predict how well each fridge brand would perform during the first five years of ownership. The organization's goal is to help consumers find an appliance that will last, without requiring expensive repairs or a costly replacement shortly after acquiring it.
Fisher & Paykel came in at No. 6 on the overall kitchen appliance rankings, as the company's models that included French doors and bottom-mounted freezers performed better than most other brands in the first five years of use. The brand has an overall average predicted reliability score of 68 out of 100. Consumer Reports' reliability ratings are awarded based on data collected from users, not scientific testing, giving potential buyers crucial insight into the collective experience of other buyers on the market. Most Fisher & Paykel refrigerators have at least a four-star rating on appliance retailer websites, which aligns with the results of the Consumer Reports survey.
What do people like about Fisher & Paykel fridges?
When buying a new fridge that fits your cooking style, you should consider cost, size, brand reputation and reliability, and features like energy efficiency and storage space. Fisher & Paykel makes French-door, bottom-mount, traditional column, and compact drawer refrigerators. Its French-door fridges range in price from around $3,000 to $7,500, while its bottom-mount models can cost anywhere from $2,000 to $10,000. Among the best-reviewed models across various online retailers are the 17.5-cubic-foot Bottom Mount ActiveSmart refrigerator for $2,549 and the 16.9-cubic-foot French Door ActiveSmart refrigerator for $3,049.
The brand's ActiveSmart refrigerators calibrate airflow each time the fridge door opens, resulting in a more stable temperature to help food keep for longer. They are also equipped with energy-saving features, clear storage bins, and flexible shelving to help you improve your fridge organization. Each refrigerator is manufactured with high-quality materials like stainless steel and glass, which are easy to clean.
According to reviews on appliance retailer websites and social media forums, Fisher & Paykel refrigerators are reliable, sleek, and well-engineered. The average lifespan of most refrigerators is between 10 and 20 years; however, some people may replace theirs earlier, as they want to take advantage of newer technology and energy efficiency features. Still, some online reviewers report owning a Fisher & Paykel refrigerator for more than 10 years without any problems.