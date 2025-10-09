Get Dinner On The Table Quicker With This 2-Ingredient Hack For Creamy Dressing

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Any busy home cook would jump at the opportunity for a dinner shortcut, especially if it's as tasty and complex as a made-from-scratch recipe. One of Tasting Table's favorites utilizes staple condiments instead of store-bought salad dressing, saving you both money and time by combining a handful of liquid ingredients to suit the desired salad recipe. A TikToker took things even further by coming up with the ultimate creamy dressing hack that requires just two household staples: Hummus and pickle juice. Start with around a third to half a cup of hummus spooned into a bowl, then add about two spoonfuls of pickle juice directly from the pickle jar in, stirring to combine. The mixture should be deliciously creamy yet still fluid enough to drizzle and coat delicate salad ingredients like lettuce.

Both hummus and pickle juice are complex, multi-ingredient condiments that supply a wealth of flavor to salad dressing. The vinegar, aromatics, and herbs that comprise the pickle brine are the tangy and spicy complement to cut through the richness of the earthy, nutty hummus. This ridiculously easy 2-ingredient hack is essentially a vinaigrette since the pickle juice supplies the acid and the hummus brings the fat with olive oil and tahini. Considering that tahini, a key ingredient in hummus, and pickle juice are also a simple two-ingredient veggie dip, you already know this combo will work brilliantly on salads.